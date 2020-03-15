Only 3 Lucky Movies Did Not Face A Box Office Drop On This Dismal Coronavirus Weekend

The Center Floor

There are many different films to fill the most important loser part, but additionally movies that dropped somewhat however not as a lot as they might have. High of that checklist may be horror hit The Invisible Man. Positive, it dropped -60.3% however it helped that it added 26 screens this weekend to play on 3,636. That helped it make place #Four on the chart with $6 million and endure much less of a drop than nearly every other film. For those who head all the way down to #24, Spies In Disguise “solely” dropped -58.9%. At #27, Additional Atypical dropped -43.5%. And down at #39, The Final Full Measure solely dropped -42.6%. Oh, and #30, Wendy, solely dropped a tiny -6.3%, making it very near one of many winners. It added 96 theaters however nonetheless had a slight drop. Nonetheless spectacular, although.