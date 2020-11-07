Only 50 percent students can go to college and university, not even hostel facilities: UGC

new Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued instructions to open universities and colleges. However, at the same time it has also been said that universities must ensure that no more than 50 percent of the total students should be present at any time. Also Read – Kohli arrives in Team India’s bio bubble for Australia series after RCB’s campaign ends

Let us know that after the lockdown of about 7 months, the UGC has issued new guidelines to reopen universities and colleges. The UGC had issued guidelines twice in the past, keeping the lockdown in mind. Also Read – Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan infected with Corona virus

According to the UGC guidelines, only a limited number of hostels can be opened, strictly following the safety and health regulations. Not only this, more than one student will not be allowed to stay in hostel rooms. Students with symptoms of Kovid-19 will not be allowed to stay in the hostel under any circumstances. Also Read – Chhattisgarh Corna Updates: Corona cases rise again in Chhattisgarh, 1758 new cases a day, 12 people killed

Giving information about the guidelines of the UGC, Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said, “If students want, they can study online by staying home and not attending classes. The institutes will try to make online study material and e-resources accessible for the reading of such students. ”

Online classes will continue for all programs except Science Technology and Research. Online and distance education will continue to be the preferred method as before and will be further promoted.

The UGC issued guidelines for the first time on 29 April 2020 and the second time on 6 July 2020. Many important topics such as online education, conduct of examinations, admission process, academic calendar were included in these guidelines.

The existing guidelines have also been approved by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Home Affairs. These guidelines can be adopted by educational institutions, according to government instructions and local circumstances.

Steps are being made to open educational institutions. In view of the proliferation of Kovid-19, the state and union governments have also been consulted to open universities and colleges outside the Containment Zone. Educational institutions can be opened across the country in a systematic manner after consultation with the governments of the state, union territory.

It will be mandatory to follow the UGC guidelines to open educational institutions. For this, the UGC has prepared a standard procedure (SOP), which will be mandatory to follow. The UGC has made all the rules and regulations flexible so that there is no hindrance in the conduct of academic work.