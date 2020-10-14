Only BSNL-MTNL bell will ring in government department, DoT issued memorandum

New delhi: The central government has taken a big decision regarding the incapacitated state-run telecom companies BSNL and MTNL. Now it will be mandatory for all the ministries, government departments and public sector units i.e. public sector companies to use the telecom services of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL). This has been said in a memorandum issued by the Telecom Department (DoT). Also Read – Rahul Gandhi tightened up – what about my attack, the whole country is being pushed, beaten up

This memorandum issued by Telecom Department

This memorandum issued by the Telecom Department (DoT) has been sent to all the secretaries and departments on October 12 after consulting the Finance Ministry on behalf of the Center Government. This memorandum issued by the Telecom Department states that 'there is an appeal to all Ministries / Departments to make CPSEs / Central Autonomous Institutions compulsory for the needs of Internet / Broadband, Landline and Leased Line network of BSNL / MTNL. Issue the necessary guidelines for use.

BSNL- MTNL is running in loss

This decision of the central government is a relief news for both loss-making state-owned BSNL and MTNL, which are continuously losing wireline subscribers. BSNL had a loss of Rs 15,500 crore in FY 2019-20, while MTNL had shown a loss of Rs 3,694 crore.

BSNL-MTNL will expand network

The state-run telecom company BSNL has raised Rs 8500 crore through sovereign guarantee bonds, which it will use in its network expansion and operational expenses. While MTNL was also approved to raise Rs 6500 crore through Sovereign Gold Bond in October 2019, although the company has not yet raised this amount.