Only cryptocurrencies drive more traffic than games on Reddit – these were the most popular

Genshin Impact was the most popular video game in Reddit of the year. This is confirmed by the platform in a summary topic of the highlights of 2021, where it places the industry as a key sector when it comes to generating traffic from users.

So much so that only such a recurring theme this year as cryptocurrencies managed to generate more visits on the network than video games. Behind were others topics such as sports, weddings, health and fitness, food and drink, and film and television.

Going back to the industry, and always according to the shared summary, the Genshin Impact subreddit was the most visited gaming site on Reddit in 2021 above League of Legends and the general gaming subreddit. In fourth place was a channel dedicated to sharing content from GTA Online and in fifth Final Fantasy XIV. The Genshin Impact network on Reddit has garnered such a huge amount of traffic despite still being a far cry from League of Legends’ 4.6 million subscribers.

Genshin Impact was launched in a free-to-play format in the fall of 2020, immediately reaping a great success that this 2021 has endorsed. Thus, it is one of the eight mobile video games that have exceeded the barrier of 1,000 million dollars in revenue, along with titles such as PUBG Mobile, Pokémon GO or Candy Crush Saga.

