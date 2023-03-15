Only Murders In The Building Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything We Know Far

The three detectives at Arconia in New York City are getting ready to start their brand-new case! The team of Only Murders in the Building (2021-Present) is back with a brand-new third season, and we couldn’t be happier. The comedy-drama series was made by Steve Martin and John Hoffman. It takes place in New York and follows a strange group of three neighbors and true-crime fans who work together to start investigating mysterious deaths in their fancy apartment building, the Arconia. Critics have praised the mystery-comedy-drama for its unique crime-fiction plot, but most of all for the performance this season and the on-screen chemistry of the cast.

Only Murders in the Building had its first season come out in August 2021. The second season came out in June 2022. When the first season came out, it was the most-watched comedy premiere in Hulu’s history as well as the most-streamed TV series in the U.S. during its release week. The winning streak continued into the second season, with a number of awards and nominations for Primetime Emmys. This made Only Murders in the Building a favorite of both critics and fans. A third season of the show was given the go-ahead in July 2022, during season 2. With the latest teaser and the new cast members, especially Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd, it makes it look like the forthcoming third season will only get bigger and better.

Only Murders in the Building season 3 cast

A lot of famous people have been guests at the Arconia, including Sting, Tina Fey, Amy Schumer, Shirley MacLaine, Cara Delevingne, and many more. We expect the roster full of stars to get better each year. But, in the end, it is a murder mystery. So far, everything notes the usual culprits.

Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora

Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage

Martin Short as Oliver Putnam

Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Detective Williams

In the season 2 finale, Paul Rudd appeared as Ben Glenroy, the star of Oliver’s play. It was a very big deal. And although his curtain call came quickly (he was poisoned onstage), we can anticipate this mystery to continue into season 3 of Only Murders in the Building.

What will Only Murders in the Building season 3 be about?

The mystery for season 3 is set up in the last episode of season 2. (This is a big spoiler!) The episode moves up one year to the opening night of a Broadway show that Oliver is directing. Even though Ben Glenroy (Rudd) and Charles are the stars of the show, it doesn’t look like they get along. Backstage, when things are getting tense, Charles tells Ben, “Stay away from her” and “I know what you did.” When the curtains come back up a few minutes later, Ben is onstage and seems to be dead.

“It’s going to be a big season, and I think people are going to love Paul,” executive producer Dan Fogelman told Entertainment Tonight.

Hoffman also said that Oliver would get more attention in the third season. He told The Hollywood Reporter, “If season one was more about Mabel and Tim Kono’s emotional storyline and season two was more about Charles and his relationship with his father and himself, I’m very excited to focus on the theatrical side of New York City and also on Oliver and his world.”

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Release Date

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 has not been given a release date by Hulu yet. This is probably because the season is still being made. The first season came out in August, and season 2 came out in June. With the latest teaser, it looks like we’ll be going back to the Arconia soon, probably in the summer of 2023.

Will there be more than three seasons?

Even though Only Murders hasn’t been picked up for a fourth season yet, it’s likely to be if it keeps getting a lot of viewers and good reviews. Showrunner John Hoffman hasn’t said anything about how long the show will last, but he has said that season 2 could be important for the show’s future. He told ELLE.com, “I think there’s something in there that might help us expand the show, maybe beyond the building, in future seasons.”

How many episodes are there in Only Murders in the Building Season 3?

There is no news about new episodes of Only Murders in the Building right now. But each of the last two seasons had 10 episodes, so the third season is likely to have the same number.

Only Murders in the Building season 2 Ratings

Rotten Tomatoes said that 110 critic reviews gave the second season an average score of 8.05/10, which means that 98% of people liked it. “Only Murders in the Building gets a new lease on life with a knottier sophomore outing that keeps the series’ core charm and wit,” says the consensus of the website’s critics. Based on 25 reviews, Metacritic gave the second season an average score of 79 out of 100, which means “generally positive reviews.”

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Trailer

Hulu just put out a teaser for the next season, and even though it’s short, it works just as well as a trailer.

The first Only Murders in the Building Season 3 teaser, which came out on March 13, shows Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd. Rudd’s character, Ben, dies while performing on stage. Scenes cut to Charles, Oliver, and Mabel again dealing with a murder, and they seem very excited. Next, the three of them, along with Ben and Streep’s character, are sitting at what looks like a table-reading session. She looks like she’s following a script, but she missed her cue. So, we can probably guess that she is also in Oliver’s new play.