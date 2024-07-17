Only Murders in the Building Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need to Know

The hit Hulu mystery comedy series “Only Murders in the Building” is set to return for its highly anticipated fourth season. Starring the delightful trio of Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, the show has captivated audiences with its clever blend of humor, intrigue, and heartwarming character dynamics. As our favorite amateur sleuths prepare to take on a new case, fans eagerly await details about what’s in store for Charles, Oliver, and Mabel in Season 4.

The previous season, they left viewers on the edge of their seats with a shocking cliffhanger, setting the stage for another thrilling mystery. With new cast additions and a potential change of scenery, Season 4 promises to shake things up while maintaining the charm and wit that have made the show a runaway success.

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 Release Date:

Mark your calendars, true crime podcast enthusiasts! Only Murders in the Building Season 4 is set to premiere on August 27, 2024. Hulu has confirmed that new episodes will drop weekly following the premiere, giving fans ample time to dissect clues and develop theories between installments.

Since its debut in 2021, the show has maintained a consistent yearly release schedule, much to the delight of its devoted fanbase. Despite potential delays due to industry strikes in 2023, the production team has managed to keep the series on track for its summer 2024 return.

Only Murders in the Building Series Storyline Overview:

For those new to the Arconia or needing a refresher, Only Murders in the Building follows three strangers united by their shared love of true crime podcasts. Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), a former TV actor; Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), a struggling Broadway director; and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez), a young woman renovating her aunt’s apartment, find themselves at the center of a real-life murder mystery in their upscale Manhattan apartment building.

As they investigate the suspicious death of a fellow resident, the unlikely trio decides to start their podcast documenting their amateur sleuthing efforts. Each season introduces a new murder for our heroes to solve, navigating personal challenges, building unlikely friendships, and uncovering the secrets of their eccentric neighbors.

The show cleverly blends comedy and mystery, poking fun at true crime obsession while crafting genuinely compelling whodunits. It also explores themes of loneliness, connection, and finding purpose later in life, giving depth to its quirky premise and lovable characters.

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 Expected Storyline:

Season 4 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season 3 finale, which saw Charles’ longtime stunt double Sazz (Jane Lynch) shot in his apartment. The new mystery will revolve around solving Sazz’s murder, with the added complication that Charles himself may have been the intended target.

In an intriguing twist, the upcoming season will partially occur in Los Angeles. Hulu has revealed that the investigation will lead Charles, Oliver, and Mabel to the West Coast, where they’ll discover that a movie is being made about their podcast adventures. This Hollywood detour promises to bring fresh energy and plenty of meta-humor to the series.

The trio will eventually return to New York to delve into the “twisted lives” of Arconia’s West Tower residents. This suggests we’ll meet a new cast of colorful suspects while maintaining connections to familiar faces from previous seasons.

Show creator John Hoffman has hinted that Season 4 will explore the consequences of the podcast’s popularity and how it has affected the main characters’ lives. He teased, “Be careful with the thing you create,” implying that the notoriety gained from their true crime success may come back to haunt our heroes in unexpected ways.

Only Murders in the Building Series List of Cast Members:

The heart of the show remains its core trio:

Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage

Martin Short as Oliver Putnam

Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora

Returning cast members include:

Michael Cyril Creighton as Howard Morris

Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Detective Williams

Meryl Streep as Loretta Durkin (recurring)

Jane Lynch as Sazz (likely in flashbacks)

Exciting new additions to the cast for Season 4 include:

Molly Shannon

Eva Longoria

Eugene Levy

Kumail Nanjiani

Zach Galifianakis

Melissa McCarthy

Richard Kind

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 List of Episodes:

While the complete episode list for Season 4 has not yet been released, we know the season will consist of 10 episodes, following the pattern of previous seasons. Episodes are expected to be released weekly on Hulu following the August 27 premiere.

As soon as episode titles and descriptions become available, fans can expect them to be filled with the clever wordplay and hidden clues that have become a hallmark of the series. Here are some potential episode titles based on the known storylines of season 3.

Episode No. 1: “The Show Must…”

Episode No. 2: “The Beat Goes On”

Episode No. 3: “Grab Your Hankies”

Episode No. 4: “The White Room”

Episode No. 5: “Ah, Love!”

Episode No. 6: “Ghost Light”

Episode No. 7: “CoBro”

Episode No. 8: “Sitzprobe”

Episode No. 9: “Thirty”

Episode No. 10: “Opening Night”

Only Murders in the Building Series Creators Team:

The creative minds behind Only Murders in the Building include:

Steve Martin (Co-Creator, Executive Producer)

John Hoffman (Co-Creator, Executive Producer, Showrunner)

Dan Fogelman (Executive Producer)

Jess Rosenthal (Executive Producer)

Jamie Babbit (Executive Producer)

This talented team has consistently delivered a perfect blend of comedy, mystery, and heart throughout the show’s run. Their ability to attract top-tier guest stars and craft intricate, satisfying mysteries has been critical to the series’ success.

Where to Watch Only Murders in the Building Season 4?

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 will be available exclusively on Hulu in the United States. International viewers can typically find the show on Disney+ under the Star banner, though exact availability may vary by region.

For those looking to catch up before the new season, the first three seasons are currently streaming on Hulu. The platform offers various subscription options, including ad-supported and ad-free tiers, making it easy for fans to find a plan that suits their viewing preferences.

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 Trailer Release Date:

While a full trailer for Season 4 has not yet been released, Hulu has treated fans to an exciting teaser. The brief clip offers tantalizing glimpses of what’s to come, including the trio’s journey to Los Angeles and the star-studded cast of new characters they’ll encounter.

As the premiere date approaches, viewers can expect a more comprehensive trailer to drop, likely sometime in July or early August 2024.

These trailers are always carefully crafted to build excitement while avoiding major spoilers, so fans can expect plenty of intriguing hints about the season’s central mystery.

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 Final Words:

As Only Murders in the Building enters its fourth season, it shows no signs of slowing down. The addition of Hollywood heavyweights to the cast and the promise of a bi-coastal mystery suggests that the show is ready to expand its horizons while maintaining the core elements that fans have come to love.

The chemistry between Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez remains the heart of the series, and their characters’ evolving friendship continues to be as compelling as the mysteries they solve.

With the stakes higher than ever and personal dangers looming, Season 4 is poised to be the most thrilling and emotionally resonant installment yet.

As we eagerly await the return of our favorite true crime podcasters, one thing is sure: there will be plenty more murders in the building, and we can’t wait to see how Charles, Oliver, and Mabel unravel the next tangled web of clues and suspects.