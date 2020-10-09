Only representatives of BJP in Modi’s cabinet, allies ended in Paswan’s death

New Delhi: After the resignation of senior leader of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Harsimrat Kaur Badal and the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, the BJP has been represented only in the Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, apart from the BJP in the Union Council of Ministers, only one RPI is represented by the other constituents of the NDA. Ramdas Athawale of the Republican Party of India (RPI) is the sole leader of the allies in the Council of Ministers. He is the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment. Also Read – Being born in Scindia royalty is my fault, then accept it from me: Jyotiraditya

Kaur Badal resigned from the Union Cabinet just days before the demise of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Paswan. The SAD broke away from the NDA in protest against agricultural reform laws. Another major ally of the BJP, Shiv Sena, has also separated from the NDA in the wake of the controversy over the post of Maharashtra assembly elections. After this separation, Arvind Sawant, who was the Union Minister from the Shiv Sena quota, resigned. Also Read – Increased uncertainty in Bihar elections; Will Dalits retain Chirag Paswan after Ram Vilas?

Last month, senior BJP leader and Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angri also died from Karnataka. Now the resignation after the death of two ministers and the separation of two allies from the NDA has increased the number of members of the Union Cabinet to 21. All belong to BJP. The Council of Ministers has nine members as Minister of State (Independent Charge) while Athavale has 23 Ministers of State. The total number of members of the Council of Ministers has gone up to 53. Also Read – Piyush Goyal gets another responsibility, Ministry of Food and Consumer will take additional charge

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi formed his Council of Ministers in his second term, 57 leaders of various allies including BJP were given a place in it. A total of 24 leaders, including Paswan, Badal and Sawant, were made cabinet ministers, while Athawale got the status of Minister of State. Despite having served for more than a year, there has been no expansion or reshuffle in the Modi cabinet so far.

According to the rules, the total number of ministers in the Union Council of Ministers, including the Prime Minister, cannot exceed 15 percent of the total number of members of the Lok Sabha. In this context, the total number of members of the Union Council of Ministers can be up to 81. If Prime Minister Modi wishes, he can still include 27 leaders in his Council of Ministers. In view of the prevailing circumstances, the possibility of expansion and reshuffle in the Union Council of Ministers has been strengthened. According to BJP sources, this much-anticipated expansion and change can be materialized after the Bihar Assembly elections.

Recently, BJP President JP Nadda announced the party’s national office bearers. He removed Ram Madhav, Muralidhar Rao, Saroj Pandey and Anil Jain from the post of general secretaries. Apart from this, many leaders like Om Mathur, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and Uma Bharti have been discharged from the post of National Vice President.

Apart from this, there are many ministers in the central government who have the responsibility of many ministries. Along with Rural Development, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is also handling the Ministry of Panchayati Raj. Recently, after the resignation of Harsimrat Kaur Badal, he was given the additional responsibility of the Ministry of Food Processing. After Paswan’s death, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal was given additional charge of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. Goyal also holds the charge of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Similarly, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar is serving the responsibility of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting as well as the Ministry of Forest and Environment and the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises. In view of the extensive changes in the BJP organization, vacant positions in the Council of Ministers and the almost negligible presence of allies and the burden of work of many Ministries and Departments responsible for the ministers, the possibilities of expansion and reshuffle in the Union Council of Ministers have been strengthened.

Currently, elections in three phases in Bihar will begin on October 27. Under the first phase, voting will be held in 71 assembly constituencies of the state on October 28, while on November 3, the second phase will be held in 94 seats. On November 7, the third phase of voting will be held in 78 assembly seats. The counting of votes will take place on 10 November.

Apart from this, by-elections are to be held in one Lok Sabha constituency and 56 assembly seats in various states. A senior BJP official says that only after the results of these elections can a change or reshuffle be seen in the Union Council of Ministers. It is to be known that in Bihar BJP is contesting in alliance with its ally Janata Dal (United). The JDU is also a part of the NDA at the center but is not included in the Council of Ministers. In contrast to this, the LJP is in the lone contesting ground in Bihar due to differences with the JDU, while Paswan was a minister at the Center from the LJP quota.

In Bihar, BJP has got two new allies in the form of Hindutani Awam Morcha (Hum), headed by former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and Vikas Insan Party (VIP), led by Mukesh Sahni. JD (U) is now in the NDA as big allies. The Telugu Desam Party of Andhra Pradesh had split from the NDA before the last Lok Sabha election.