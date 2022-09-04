Only the end of dictatorships will end the disgrace of political prisoners

Political prisoners of the Daniel Ortega regime in Nicaragua

Los political prisoners of the regimes of Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua and Bolivia are a fundamental part of the dictatorships of the socialism of the 21st century, They are the mechanism with which they produce fear in the population to achieve submission behaviors that would not otherwise be possible and they are international negotiation capital. Imprisoning and physically and/or psychologically torturing all kinds of people, falsifying accusations, assassinating their reputations, extorting money from their families and subjecting them to absolute defenselessness, is state terrorism with crimes against humanity, which only ends with the end of dictatorships. and the recovery of democracy.

In the Americas there is no dictatorship without political prisoners. In the dictatorships of socialism of the 21st century, the rule is the violation of human rights and the attacks against the freedom of people that are committed by making the rule of law and the separation and independence of public powers disappear through the creation and operation of a system of judicialized repression.

The Cuban dictatorship, which has expanded its criminal methodologies in the control it has over Venezuela, Bolivia and Nicaragua, has not spent a single day for 63 years since it has held power without having political prisoners, courts of justice converted into centers of terror and of torture, produce heinous sentences and sacrifice innocents for the purpose of instilling fear of the. Thus they have produced intervention guerrillas, terrorism, drug trafficking, crimes, internationalist slaves, the exile of millions, the desertion of thousands, the misery of all and a criminal elite millionaire and unpunished.

The history of Cuba in the last six decades is proof of that characteristic so human that no one learns from someone else’s experience, but at the same time it is shameful of the tolerance of crime by the region’s democracies. Countries with notable conditions of freedom and prosperity such as Venezuela, Bolivia, Ecuador and Nicaragua have followed and managed to materialize the “Cuban dream” in its current objective reality, the socialist paradise that Cubans have wanted to escape from since 1959. Attempts persist in Argentina, Mexico, Peru, Chile and Colombia with reserved diagnoses.

Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua and Bolivia are full dictatorships because they have political prisoners. Right now, more than a thousand in Cuba, about 400 in Venezuela, more than 250 in Nicaragua and about 100 in Bolivia. The dictatorial regimes themselves certify it with the fallacy of presenting political prisoners as defendants in their justice systems where the judges are executioners and the trials are lynchings.

A concentration to request the freedom of the Cuban opposition José Daniel Ferrer, in a file image. EFE / Jorge Pérez



For the dictatorships of Castrochavism, political prisoners are part of their capital to ensure indefinite permanence in power with impunity and control of international relations in which prisoners are an instrument of negotiation and change. This has always been the case in which the dictator Castro negotiated the release of one or several political prisoners in exchange for economic and political concessions such as the release of Armando Valladares -22 years in prison- freed by negotiations with the French president Francois Mitterrand .

The political prisoners of 21st century socialism are permanently proposed by dictatorships as means of exchange to recover criminals from Castrochavism who are prosecuted by the international system or in democratic countries. Press reports indicate efforts to free the dictator Maduro’s nephews convicted of drug trafficking, as well as for the defendant Alex Saab in exchange for US prisoners that the dictatorship has deliberately taken for that purpose.

All political prisoners are victims and have the same importance, but for the dictatorships of Castrochavism they have a different value in their criminal operation. The first value is the internal value with which they impose fear on the national population, demobilize and disorganize any possibility of regaining freedom through actions of social protest, as evidenced by the civilian and military political prisoners in Bolivia, those who have already escaped or freed from Venezuela and the thousands converted into exiles.

The international value is given by the notoriety of the victims, as in the case of artists from Cuba or the presidential candidates, journalists and religious from Nicaragua whose number continues to increase, or the Americans in Venezuela. To maintain their capital, dictatorships use the “revolving door” system that consists of freeing some and imprisoning more.

This is barbarism, crime and shame, which shows that the way to free political prisoners is to end dictatorships.

* Lawyer and Political Scientist. Director of the Interamerican Institute for Democracy

www.carlossanchezberzain.com

KEEP READING:

The fight against dictatorships has “fake friends and real enemies”

The “truth narrative” to defeat dictatorships