OnlyOffice 7.0: the free and open alternative to MS Office launches dark mode, online forms, passwords and much more

OnlyOffice, the free and open source office suite that has been making a pretty decent effort to copy look like Microsoft Office and offer excellent compatibility, has just released version 7.0 with a good handful of interesting new features.

One of its advantages is that OnlyOffice offers not only native applications for Windows, Linux and macOS, but also for iOS and Android, as well as the web. Precisely this last option has just added the creating forms that can be filled out online, but both the text editor, the spreadsheets and the presentation app have improved and added features.





Password protecting workbooks and spreadsheets, animations in presentations, better collaboration and dark mode

Another of the most relevant novelties of this new version is that with OnlyOffice 7.0 you can now protect separate sheets and workbooks with passwords. The new feature will appear in the Top Toolbar > Protection Tab -> Protect Book/Sheet.

The document editor now offers the option to replace links and local paths with hyperlinks automatically. Just turn on autoformat as you type from the advanced spell check settings.

The new version of the presentation editor now allows save presentations as PNG and JPG, and they have created a new Transitions tab where you can adjust all the different types of transitions, adjust parameters and settings without having to go to the slide properties.





To improve document collaboration, the function of version history so users can browse their previous drafts and restore them. In addition, comments can now also be sorted in different ways.

Finally, a dark mode has been added for the text editor that you can activate from the settings under your username in the upper right corner. You can download OnlyOffice for free from its official website.