OnlyOneOf Announces Official Fandom Name

March 1, 2021
OnlyOneOf has given their fandom an official title!

On March 1 at midnight KST, the group formally revealed their fandom title forward of their upcoming comeback with “Intuition Half.1.”

OnlyOneOf introduced on Twitter that their official fandom title can be “lyOn,” a play on phrases that references each the title of their group and the English phrase “lion.”

The group additionally shared that the which means of “lyOn” was that their followers would “at all times help and defend us like a lyOn.”

