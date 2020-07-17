Onward And 8 Other Movies That Were Released At The Wrong Time

Blood Quantum (Too Many Zombie Movies/Exhibits)

I cannot reward this 2020 Shudder unique –in which Native Individuals are someway proof against an epidemic turning others into undead flesh-eaters — sufficient for having some of the refreshingly authentic ideas I’ve seen in a zombie film. Sadly, save a couple of memorably gory moments and delightful symbolic animated sequences, that’s in regards to the extent of its creativeness because the story shortly turns into a predictable biggest hits compilation of the final a number of seasons of The Strolling Useless, basically.

I discover it ironic how a movie like Blood Quantum, that clearly has its coronary heart in the appropriate place tonally and thematically, satisfied me that the style pioneered by George A. Romero greater than 50 years in the past might have run its course.