Onza, Emiliano Calemzuk, Vincenzo Gratteri Launch Onza Americas

Madrid-based Onza, producer of hit Spanish collection “The Division of Time” and Amazon Prime Video romantic comedy “Little Coincidences,” is increasing into the Latin American and U.S. Hispanic markets, establishing a Miami -based subsidiary, Onza Américas.

CEO and co-founder of Onza with its govt president José María Irisarri and Nicolás Bergareche, Gonzalo Sagardia has been named Onza Américas CEO.

A response to “the proliferation of content material platforms” avid for Spanish-language content material, Onza introduced Tuesday in a press assertion, Onza Americas is launched in partnership with former Fox Tv Studios president Emiliano Calemzuk, and Vincenzo Gratteri, ex-content director at Patricio Wills’ Miami and Mexico-based W Studios.

Calemzuk and Gratteri will each change into minority companions in Onza Americas, the still-highly linked Calemzuk serving in a non-executive position as chairman of the advisory board, and Gratteri taking over the place of SVP of improvement and manufacturing.

Onza Américas can be introducing itself and its first initiatives on the NATPE Digital Miami market, which kicks off at this time.

Described by Sagardia as “a elementary step in our development technique” – and considered one of a number of bulletins of nonetheless additional growth alongside a U.S.-Latin America-Spain axis which are set to be unveiled throughout this yr’s NATPE Digital Miami – Onza Américas will export from Spain Onza’s enterprise mannequin of expertise participation, whether or not screenwriters and present runners, in returns on productions.

“Our challenge in Spain is now consolidating, and we’d wish to share it with creators in Latin America,” Irisarri stated. “Screenwriters and present runners play an ever extra vital position within the manufacturing enterprise and we’d like them to have an ever bigger involvement in their very own initiatives.”

With Onza Américas, the Spanish firm can be establishing a beach-head in Miami, quick rising because the “U.S. capital of the Hispanic world,” Sagardia stated. Miami is “a market with ever extra co-productions. Many pan-Latin American operators are primarily based there, the platforms Latin American operators break up between Miami and Mexico Metropolis. It is smart to have a base there, to have day by day info from individuals analyzing key market tendencies,” he added.

Miami may also afford far simpler entry to native inventive expertise in territories throughout Latin America when platforms are wanting primarily for native merchandise which perform properly domestically after which typically escape in worldwide, Sagardia argued.

Extremely eclectic in style, format and [potential] purchasers,” stated Graterri, Onza Américas first pipeline faucets skills – writers and key solid – from Mexico, Chile, Argentina and Uruguay:

“Pantallas & Mentiras” — An whodunnit thriller audio collection set throughout COVID-19, which marks Chilean creator Julio Rojas’ follow-up his smash hit “Caso 63,” the primary Spotify Studios fiction audio collection from Latin America. In “Pantallas & Mentiras,” because the world goes into lockdown, a detective makes an attempt to resolve a homicide interrogating suspects by video name. Onza Américas is in talks with Mexican actor-director José María Yazpik, star of “Narcos Mexico,” to headline the collection and direct, stated Gratteri.

“Acapulco Woman” — A musical romcom film toplining Mexican actress on the rise Cassandra Sanchez Navarro, star of comedy characteristic “Cindy la Regia” and legit musical “Sugar,” written by “Nosotros los Nobles” scribe Patricio Saíz, co-produced by theater producer Claudio Carrera, and choreographed by 2019 Tony winner Sergio Trujillo.

“Brava” — A scripted collection created by Esther Feldman, a head author on Netflix’s “El Dragon: Return of a Warrior” and Telefe smash hit “Sandro de America” in her native Argentina, described by Gratteri as a premium melodrama with thriller heft, set on Cancún’s Isla de las Mujeres.

“Seres Queridos” –– A characteristic movie written and to be directed by Uruguay’s Guillermo Amoedo, a co-writer on Eli Roth’s Keanu Reeves starrer “Knock Knock,” a high-concept psychological thriller turning on a mom and her 10-year-old daughter dwelling in a post-Apocalyptical work the place the spirits of the just lately deceased return to suck up the souls of those that cherished them. “A superb refined idea and atmospheric story, now at third draft screenplay, stated Gratteri

“Consuelo” — A second likelihood in life dramedy set in luxuried suburb of Nineteen Fifties Mexico Metropolis simply earlier than ladies gained the best to vote, the place Consuelo, an ideal spouse and mom, is deserted by her husband. That proves her redemption. Starring Sánchez Navarro, created by Colombia’s Juan Carlos Aparicio.

“Untitled Chilean Characteristic” — An acid social comedy developed by Leonardo Prieto, author of “Stefan vs. Kramer,” the highest-grossing Chilean movie in historical past.

“Onza is properly positioned to capitalize on present tendencies,” stated Calemzuk. “Platforms are spending billions of {dollars}. While you entrust a manufacturing, it’s not nearly an fascinating concept or who’s hooked up, it’s who’s gonna sail the tanker.”

He added: “Onza has urge for food, inventive imaginative and prescient, they’re nice concept individuals but in addition phenomenal executors and accountable from a finances perspective, among the finest on this planet,” he commented, saying that his position was “to advise the CEO on technique and actually make that final remaining name to take a challenge by the road.”

Calemzuk at present serves as CEO of 890 Fifth Avenue Companions and is a former CEO of Shine Group Americas.

Onza drama collection productions additionally take within the upcoming collection “Parot,” made with ViacomCBS Worldwide Studios and Spanish public broadcaster RTVE.