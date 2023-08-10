Ōoku: The Inner Chambers Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

A new Japanese manga series called The Inner Chambers Season 2 will soon be released. Fumi Yoshinaga is the author and illustrator of the series.

From June 2004 until December 2020, it was published in Hakusensha’s manga magazine, with each chapter appearing in a separate tankbon volume.

Viz Media distributes the manga in North America. The Inner Chambers depicts an alternative early modern Japanese history.

A mysterious sickness wipes off the majority of the male population, creating a matriarchal society that involves the oku is transformed into a harem with men serving the newly female Shogun.

On June 29, 2023, the first season began to broadcast. oku: Fans of The Inner Chambers are anticipating the release of the second season they are eager to learn more about it.

We are providing all the information about oku: The Inner Chambers’ second season because we recognize your enthusiasm.

An alternative history romantic animation series called Oku: The Inner Chambers is directed by Noriyuki Abe. The narrative takes place in a world where the red-face smallpox, a pandemic, decimates Japan during the Edo era.

Particularly affected are young men and boys who are masculine. When the stats start to settle, it is clear that there are now just one-fourth as many males as there are women.

As a result, Japanese society undergoes a radical transformation and becomes matriarchal. Men become cherished belongings of a home and are often employed by families to increase their money and social standing, while women assume control of every aspect of everyday life.

Ōoku: The Inner Chambers Season 2 Release Date

On June 29, 2023, oku: The Inner Chambers’ first season was officially revealed. There were 10 episodes in all. In the next years, the remaining seasons will be made available.

Sadly, it still remains unclear if oku: The Inner Chambers will be renewed for a second season. Currently, confirmation of its renewal status is required.

Additionally, the show’s production company has not yet given it the go-ahead in writing. However, the show’s writers have stated a desire for a second season as well as prospective storylines.

Ōoku: The Inner Chambers Season 2 Cast

Mamoru Miyano, Yuki Kaji, Erika Matsui, Kikuko Inoue, Tomokazu Seki, Jun Fukuyama, Miyuki Satou, Hitoshi Kubota, and Sanae Kobayashi will all appear in The Inner Chambers Season 2 if it is revived.

Ōoku: The Inner Chambers Season 2 Trailer

Ōoku: The Inner Chambers Season 2 Plot

The show has not been brought back by Netflix for an instant season. Since there aren’t many data known about oku: The Inner Chambers’ second season, we can only infer some things about the plot.

However, we may anticipate that the tale will continue where it left off into the previous season in the following season. Based on the highly matriarchal civilisation, animation has been created.

This historical animation focuses on the Edo period in Japan. Women’s exploitation of males results in exciting plot twists and turns.

In the Edo period, this situation was unimaginable. Writing an alternative history has been considered as a challenge by author Fumi Yoshinaga.

In the anime, all of social order changes during the reign of the third ruler of the Tokugawa Dynasty. Men are being afflicted by a mystery illness under this reign.

The majority of men in the world is being eliminated off as a result of the disease’s extraordinary expansion, which is also harming society’s social structure.

The ladies of the Ooku from the castle conquered everything in order to preserve civilization from the harm. The men are assigned to labor within harems and brothels when they become the next Shogun.

After a bear mauled a young kid in the Kanto area under the rule of Tokugawa Lemitsu, the sickness known as “red face pox” swept across the community like wildfire. Nothing was discovered to treat this illness after over eighty years of trying for a remedy.

However, it was discovered that young boys were the only afflicted individuals, and that they had an 80% mortality rate.

Due to the unknown disease’s fatal effects on males, the male population declined to such an extent that it permanently altered Japan.

Boys’ existence became so rare that they were either sold to brothels or rented out to households that couldn’t afford to hire a groom fer themselves.

While the girls were in the same state as the males, neither group was having a good time. Women took over the bulk of male occupations once they passed away, and they even began running the family enterprises.