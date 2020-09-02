Entertainment

OPD service of Delhi AIIMS closed again, know what is the reason…

September 2, 2020
AIIMS OPD Services Suspended: OPD of Delhi-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences i.e. AIIMS has stopped again. News agency ANI quoted a statement issued to AIIMS, stating, “In view of the maximum needs of serious patients already admitted in the Emergency and Semi Emergency department of the hospital, it has been decided that the OPD department will be given immediate effect for two weeks. has been discontinued. Further decision will be taken considering the seriousness of the situation. Also Read – Home Minister Amit Shah was recruited from AIIMS for post-covid care on August 18

Along with this, the General-Private Ward has also been closed. According to the notification, emergency patients will be provided beds as per the requirement. While issuing the order, Medical Superintendent Dr. DK Sharma said that it has been decided to close OPD and General-Private wards to provide adequate beds for emergency and semi-emergency patients.

Actually, emergency patients were not getting beds. Only after this, AIIMS has decided to close OPD, General Ward and Private Ward.

