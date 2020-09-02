OPD service of Delhi AIIMS closed again, know what is the reason…

AIIMS OPD Services Suspended: OPD of Delhi-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences i.e. AIIMS has stopped again. News agency ANI quoted a statement issued to AIIMS, stating, “In view of the maximum needs of serious patients already admitted in the Emergency and Semi Emergency department of the hospital, it has been decided that the OPD department will be given immediate effect for two weeks. has been discontinued. Further decision will be taken considering the seriousness of the situation. Also Read – Home Minister Amit Shah was recruited from AIIMS for post-covid care on August 18

OPD services temporarily suspended at AIIMS, Delhi Also read – AIIMS NORCET Admit Card: AIIMS will soon release the admit card of nursing officer, know all the things related to the exam “In view of need to optimize usage of available inpatient beds for hospitalization of seriously ill emergency / semi-emergency patients, it has been decided to temporarily stop routine OPD admissions,” reads statement. pic.twitter.com/DkBJXHXcCS Also Read – Union Home Minister Amit Shah recovers, can get leave from AIIMS soon – ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2020

Along with this, the General-Private Ward has also been closed. According to the notification, emergency patients will be provided beds as per the requirement. While issuing the order, Medical Superintendent Dr. DK Sharma said that it has been decided to close OPD and General-Private wards to provide adequate beds for emergency and semi-emergency patients.

Actually, emergency patients were not getting beds. Only after this, AIIMS has decided to close OPD, General Ward and Private Ward.