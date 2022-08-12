Open cloud games directly from the Google results page: this is what they are testing (and not only for Stadia)

One of the factors that discourages users from using cloud games lies in all the steps that separate the decision to open them and the opening of the game in question: It’s not like we can click on a video game trailer and immediately start playing., wow. Google knows this well, as the owner of one of the main services of this class (Stadia).





However, Google has decided to make a small tweak to your search engine results page to fix this issueas discovered by the technology journalist Bryant Chappel, who after searching Google for the game Control Ultimate Edition…

…one was found among the results that showed a button that offered the opportunity to play it. has been do clicked on said ‘Play’ button, and the game in question was opening without further delay in your browser.

Although, of course, thatYou must have previously logged in to the cloud gaming service in question., otherwise we will be thrown to the turn registration page. In any case, we can see what happened in the following video:

It looks like the Google search engine has a new update for cloud gaming platforms!!! When searching for a game players can now launch a game directly from the search results utilizing @GoogleStadia. pic.twitter.com/xblOsBpF6O — Bryant Chappel (@BryantChappel) August 11, 2022

For all platforms, for a few users

Apparently, this new feature is being rolled out to a small percentage of random Google users, and it should still take a while to be available to all users (And that’s assuming Google eventually implements this option and doesn’t rule it out like so many other tests like it.)

Best of all, Stadia isn’t the only cloud gaming service favored by Google; perhaps because they know that the authorities always keep a close eye on possible monopolies, the search engine gives the same treatment when we search for cloud games available on competing platforms como Xbox Cloud Gaming de Microsoft, GeForce Now de Nvidia o Amazon Luna.





Bryant Chappel himself has tried this same function also in Xbox Cloud Gaming games like ‘Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice’. as you can see in the image on these lines.