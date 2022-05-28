Open to new experiences, reliable and emotionally stable: this is what software developers look like

SlashData’s 2022 State of the Developer Survey taught us a few days ago what are the technologies that most attract the attention of software developers in the world. Today we are going to break down that report further and find out how developers are perceived in terms of their personalities.

There are many studies on the employment situation of programmers, but Slashdata has gone further and shows us the personality of these professionals. Or, rather, how they perceive themselves.

“Personality measures are a powerful tool for understanding people’s preferences and behaviors,” says the report, which recalls that software teams need diversity not only in terms of skills, experience, and knowledge, but also they also require a variety of personalities to collaborate effectively on complex and challenging projects.

personality elements





For this part of the analysis, the researchers also detail how they have done the study. They have used the methodology of the Ten Element Personality Inventory (TIPI) to measure the big five dimensions of personality. These dimensions are: emotional stability, being extroverted or not, openness to experiences, agreeableness and conscientiousness.

The TIPI method presents respondents with ten pairs of personality traits and asks them to rate how strongly these traits apply to them. After talking to 12,000 developers and applying this method to them, we have that the developers look themselves as complex and open to new experiences (86% agree or strongly agree or strongly agree that this applies to them).

They are also defined as reliable and self-disciplinedcalm and emotionally stable (76%) and that they are people who are nice in 74% of cases.