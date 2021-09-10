Open Video Downloader is a unfastened app for Home windows, Mac and Linux that permits downloading from YouTube and others because of youtube-dl

Open Video Downloader is a cross-platform youtube-dl shopper with graphical interface, made in Electron and node.js. Needless to say youtube-dl is a easy unfastened program to obtain movies from nearly any web site with the command line.

Some of the major options of Open Video Downloader or youtube-dl-gui highlights that can obtain from more than a few platforms (YouTube, vimeo, Twitter and lots of others, as defined via the writer), obtain more than one movies and playlists and channels in a single cross. Particularly, as much as 32 movies can also be downloaded synchronously.

But even so this, youtube-dl-gui permits you to choose the solution and the layout through which you need to obtain, along with downloading personal movies (these days handiest examined on YouTube). It displays you the dimensions that the obtain will occupy for your gadget and the appliance robotically maintains the ytdl replace.

14 Tips to benefit from YouTube

Other running methods and long run plans





This utility is examined on Home windows, Linux and MacOS and its writer warns that “if making a decision to construct for any other platform, it will or would possibly not paintings.”

In case you are on Home windows, you will have to be sure that the Microsoft Visible C ++ 2010 Redistributable Package deal (x86) it is put in. In regards to the dependencies of this app for MacOS and Linux, it’s Python, even supposing they warn that within the running gadget for Apple it’s pre-installed and that during Linux it “nearly at all times comes pre-installed”.

To make use of it, you must obtain the installer or executable corresponding in your gadget and paste a hyperlink within the higher field that will seem at the display of this app. Look ahead to the appliance to assemble all of the important metadata and, after that, press “Obtain” and the movies will likely be stored for your downloads folder.

Alternatively, a few of the options equipped is that of settling on person audio and video formats (in complicated mode), providing a listing of all audio qualities and having make stronger for downloading livestreams.

Just a little of youtube-dl historical past





In 2006, the 12 months that YouTube was once received via Google, García, the writer of youtube-dl, lived in a the city within the Avilés area, in Asturias. And, in spite of being with reference to one of the crucial main towns of the Principality, the realm through which he lived lacked get right of entry to to the Web via cable and ADSL. Your best choice to hook up with the Web it went via a 56 ks modem that gave it a obtain velocity of four KB / s. A state of affairs that made it “painful” to get right of entry to any YouTube video: thus, as an example, a video of handiest 10 MB would take 40 mins to load.

Confronted with this case, García was once occupied with an answer that might permit him to obtain the video immediately to the arduous disk. And, if imaginable, with a obtain control gadget that lets you resume them.

The tool was once born as a command line program written in Python, in particular in 143 traces of code (extra feedback). It was once launched on SourceForge (GitHub did not exist but) below the MIT license on August 8, 2006. Ahead of the 12 months was once out, Linux.com devoted an editorial to youtube-dl, which made it slightly a well-liked program.