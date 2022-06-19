Open-world action-RPG Sword and Fairy: Together Forever dates its release for PS4 and PS5

An independent installment in the EastAsiaSoft franchise that has been seen in a new gameplay trailer.

China is managing to attract the attention of players after phenomena such as Genshin Impact, which have been an unprecedented success and have served its developer to prepare new interesting projects, or some long-awaited ones such as Black Myth: Wukong, the RPG with essence of Soulsborne based on the literary work of Journey to the West.

This time it is EastAsiaSoft who brings us the work of Softstar Technology: Sword and Fairy Together Forever, un Open World Action RPG with an attractive visual section that has enjoyed a fantastic reception on PC and that now seeks to conquer PS4 and PS5 players with a launch scheduled for the next August 4th.

It will arrive on PS4 and PS5 on August 4As shared by Gematsu, the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 versions of Sword and Fairy: Together Forever will feature four exclusive outfits and a weapon skin that was not available in the original PC version. This will be a new independent installment para la franquicia The Legend of Sword and Fairy.

The veteran saga of Softstar merges the ancient chinese mythology with traditional oriental aesthetics, putting us in front of a group of characters with different personalities, motivations, abilities and weaknesses, in a story that intertwines the destinies of three clans, deities and demons. The game will arrive with voices in Chinese and texts in English, and will have editions in physical format.

