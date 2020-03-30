Opera Singer Plácido Domingo Hospitalized with Coronavirus

Spanish opera singer Plácido Domingo has been hospitalized in Acapulco, Mexico, for coronavirus.

“He’s doing effectively and is responding to therapy,” Domingo’s spokesperson informed CNN on Sunday.

On March 22, the 79-year-old Domingo revealed through his Fb web page that he had examined constructive for COVID-19. “I encourage everybody to be extraordinarily cautious, observe the fundamental tips by washing your arms ceaselessly, conserving at the very least a six-foot distance from others, doing all the pieces you possibly can to cease the virus from spreading and please, above all, keep dwelling when you can,” he wrote.

“Collectively we will combat this virus and cease the present worldwide disaster, so we will hopefully return to our regular each day lives very quickly. Please observe your native authorities’s tips and rules for staying secure and defending not simply yourselves, however our whole group.”

Days earlier, Domingo had resigned from the American Guild of Musical Artists. Two separate investigations, one by the Guild and one other by Los Angeles Opera, of which Domingo was beforehand normal director, discovered that sexual harassment expenses in opposition to him have been credible.

The investigations led to a string of cancellations of Domingo’s European live performance dates, together with London’s Royal Opera Home and a live performance organized by Spain’s Nationwide Institute of Performing Arts and Music.

As he resigned from the guild, Domingo donated $500,000 in the direction of a program that appears to eradicate sexual harassment in addition to a separate fund that helps opera employees in disaster.