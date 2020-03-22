Opera Singer Plácido Domingo Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Spanish opera singer Plácido Domingo is the newest movie star to disclose that he has examined constructive for coronavirus and that he and his household are in self-isolation.

Domingo introduced the analysis in a Fb publish on Sunday morning, saying it was his “ethical responsibility” to inform folks. He mentioned that his signs included a fever and coughing, however he and his household are in “good well being” after his outcomes got here again constructive.

“I urge everybody to be extraordinarily cautious, comply with the essential pointers by washing your fingers incessantly, protecting no less than a six-foot distance from others, doing every part you may to cease the virus from spreading and please, above all, keep house for those who can,” he wrote. “Collectively we will combat this virus and cease the present worldwide disaster, so we will hopefully return to our regular each day lives very quickly. Please comply with your native authorities’s pointers and laws for staying secure and defending not simply yourselves, however our whole group.”

The information comes sooner or later after Domingo resigned from the American Guild of Musical Artists, a union representing opera singers, ballet dancers and different musicians, attributable to an investigation into previous sexual misconduct allegations in opposition to him. The investigation discovered these allegations from greater than 20 girls to be credible. Domingo additionally donated $500,00zero towards packages that assist remove sexual harassment and assist victims.