“Operating Man” Cast Gets Jokingly Suspicious Of Ahn Eun Jin And Lee Sang Yi’s Relationship

On the February 7 episode of SBS’s “Operating Man,” actors Ahn Eun Jin, Lee Sang Yi, and Bae Yoon Kyung appeared as company.

Yoo Jae Suk launched Lee Sang Yi and stated, “That is excellent news for Kim Jong Kook. Lee Sang Yi is from Anyang.” Anyang is Kim Jong Kook’s hometown and he’s well-known on “Operating Man” for displaying affection to anybody else who can also be from there.

Ji Suk Jin complained, “We stay in a world of regional connections and college connections.” Yoo Jae Suk stated, “Kim Jong Kook is the final word peak of that world. Of the 2, nonetheless, he likes regional connections higher.”

Throughout Lee Sang Yi’s introduction, Ahn Eun Jin stored breaking in so as to add some new element, prompting amused suspicions from the forged that they’d been in a romantic relationship. The 2 actors defined that they’d been in the identical class in college collectively. When Ahn Eun Jin proved how a lot she knew about Lee Sang Yi, HaHa requested, “Are you his ex-girlfriend?” Ahn Eun Jin stated, “We went to the identical college. We have been in the identical class and we did performances collectively, so we noticed one another to the purpose that we have been sick of it.”

Yang Se Chan joked, “If it’s like that, then it’s 100% actual,” and even Tune Ji Hyo chimed in, “You guys dated, proper?” Yoo Jae Suk, who had shut down HaHa earlier for attempting to drive a “love line,” stated, “I didn’t suppose it was actual however it sounds such as you’re attempting to make your ex-boyfriend right into a star.” Ahn Eun Jin humorously gave up the struggle and stated, “Someway it’s change into like that.”

Throughout Bae Yoon Kyung’s introduction, she talked about that she had seen Tune Ji Hyo in Jeonju earlier than. “There’s a stylist who does my hair,” she stated, “and Tune Ji Hyo officiated her wedding ceremony.” The members have been shocked to listen to that Tune Ji Hyo, who is legendary for being a homebody, did one thing as extroverted as officiating somebody’s wedding ceremony. Tune Ji Hyo stated proudly, “I did a very good job too.”

