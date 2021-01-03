“Operating Man” Cast Talks About Their Wins At The 2020 SBS Entertainment Awards

On the January 3 episode of SBS’s “Operating Man,” Kim Jong Kook and HaHa talked about their wins on the 2020 SBS Entertainment Awards.

Kim Jong Kook took dwelling his first Daesang (Grand Prize) at an Entertainment Awards for his work on “Operating Man” and “My Ugly Duckling.” HaHa took dwelling the Prime Excellence Award in Present/Selection, and “Operating Man” as a present received the Golden Content material Award.

Within the “Operating Man” episode, Ji Suk Jin introduced up the Daesang when he instructed Kim Jong Kook, “Your face has gotten brighter because you received.” The members congratulated him once more and tried to toss him into the air, however embarrassed, he blocked them along with his superior energy. Ji Suk Jin commented, “Even the six of us can’t toss him within the air?” and Lee Kwang Soo added, “We will’t even congratulate him the way in which we would like.”

Kim Jong Kook stated, “I’ve turn into used to delivering quick speeches as a way to find time for the Daesang on the finish. Now that I used to be on the finish and I might discuss for a very long time, it felt unusual.” HaHa requested Yang Se Chan, “You cried when he received, however why didn’t you cry once I received?” Yang Se Chan defined, “Once I see somebody I do know tearing up, I can’t assist tearing up as properly.”

About his personal speech, HaHa stated, “I wish to apologize to Track Ji Hyo. I simply ended up speaking about whoever I might see in entrance of me, however Ji Hyo wasn’t there.” Track Ji Hyo had attended the awards with the remainder of the forged, however she had left her seat as a way to current one other award. HaHa added, “I ended up getting a whole lot of direct messages. Individuals requested me what had occurred between Ji Hyo and me. I’d admire it if she stated that she wasn’t upset.”

Track Ji Hyo joked, “I’m upset. I’m throwing away our ‘Mapo-gu siblings’ label.”

However then Lee Kwang Soo introduced up how in her personal speech for the Golden Content material Award, she had thanked “the oppas, Jun So Min, and Yang Se Chan.” “Oppas” refers back to the male “Operating Man” forged members who’re older than her. Nevertheless, this leaves out Lee Kwang Soo, who’s youthful than Track Ji Hyo however wasn’t talked about by identify together with the opposite two.

