“Operating Man” PD Talks About 10th Anniversary, The Secret To The Show’s Longevity, And More

Producing director (PD) Choi Bo Pil of “Operating Man” spoke about this system’s upcoming large milestone!

“Operating Man” premiered on July 11, 2010 and the beloved selection present will quickly be celebrating its 10th anniversary. Whereas the solid and crew can’t placed on an enormous celebration with followers due to COVID-19 precautions, they’re getting ready some occasions to mark the special day, corresponding to a dwell broadcast in subsequent week’s episode.

Choi Bo Pil grew to become the principle PD of “Operating Man” in March after being assistant director, and he just lately sat down for an interview with News1 to share his ideas on the anniversary.

“As a ‘Operating Man’ fan myself, I’m sincerely celebrating the present’s 10th anniversary,” he stated. “I labored on this system as an assistant director for just a few years but it surely hasn’t been lengthy since I grew to become the director, so I really feel a bit embarrassed to be speaking concerning the glory of the 10th anniversary. I hope that the members, employees, and viewers who’ve introduced the present to its 10th anniversary will look on it with pleasure. From what I do know, it’s the one selection present apart from ‘Infinite Problem‘ to make it to its 10th anniversary, and the entire manufacturing crew really feel the burden of that so we’re engaged on it whereas feeling a way of accountability.”

Choi Bo Pil says he thinks the rationale for the present’s longevity has been the solid’s chemistry. “The large asset that’s distinctive to ‘Operating Man’ is the members’ shared recollections, relationship, and friendship, which had been constructed up over 10 years and may’t be imitated by different selection exhibits. Their chemistry makes individuals really feel joyful simply seeing them collectively, it doesn’t matter what mixture they’re in. I’m at all times eager about how we will enhance on the way in which we convey their vitality to the viewers.”

Choi Bo Pil was requested to explain why the present can also be so standard outdoors of Korea. He attributed this to the way in which that the solid and the PDs earlier than him have made it in order that viewers can perceive the characters simply by way of the conditions alone, making it attainable for everybody to chortle alongside. “After I see how the characters they’ve developed and the fandom have continued like this all the way in which till right this moment, I merely really feel so grateful for the efforts of the members and producers on the time,” he stated.

News1 additionally requested Choi Bo Pil to speak about any tough elements of helming the present.

“As a director, I really feel very fortunate to tackle ‘Operating Man,’” he replied. “I’m capable of strive extra new challenges due to these characters which have been created over an extended historical past and the help of normal viewers. Nonetheless, paradoxically there are additionally occasions when the historical past stands in the way in which. Typically an concept we’ve provide you with in a gathering seems to be one thing already executed prior to now or offers a way of déjà vu. So there’s a strain to ensure that what we do is totally different from the missions and video games executed over the previous 10 years whereas feeling new on the identical time. Additionally, we’re actually restricted in the case of areas just lately due to the COVID-19 state of affairs. That is my largest concern currently.”

Choi Bo Pil then spoke about how they’d had a number of plans for the 10th anniversary however many issues aren’t attainable proper now. “Nonetheless, we wish to create a significant reminiscence, so we’ve deliberate a 10th anniversary celebration that viewers can participate in,” he continued. “The viewers gained’t simply be watching; we’re planning a race the place they’ll be straight influencing the end result. I’m a bit frightened as a result of I don’t have a number of expertise on this type of factor, however I believe it’s value giving it a shot as a result of we have now the very best solid members.”

Lastly, Choi Bo Pil stated a message to viewers. “Thanks a lot to the viewers who’ve cherished ‘Operating Man’ for the previous 10 years,” he commented. “It’s an incredible factor for a spread program to final for 10 years. I sincerely thanks for making it in order that the ‘Operating Man’ model might proceed all this time and never lose its worth. I wish to specific my thanks and say ‘You’ve labored laborious’ to the senior PDs who’ve maintained this lengthy historical past, the manufacturing crew, and the members who’ve taken cost of everybody’s Sunday night with none points for 10 years.”

Watch “Operating Man” under!

