Operation exited in Barcelona: the nine players that Xavi will put on the market

The template debugging was launched in the FC Barcelona, where Xavi Hernandez You are tasked with restoring a pool of young talented players but where high profile figures are in short supply. The culé idol, who has been in office for just over a month and has only directed eight games (three wins, three draws and two losses), will put some stars in the next market.

As reported by the Catalan newspaper Sport, the “Operation Exit” has already started and the sports management of the Barça is working in sun and shade to meet the demands of a Xavi which aims to build a more competitive team. For now, the return of Dani Alves is one of the great novelties but not the only one. In the next few hours, the hiring of Ferran Torres will be made official.

The Spanish attacker from 21 years arrive at Camp Nou coming from Manchester City, a club that he arrived at 18 months ago from Valencia and where it marked 16 goals in 43 games between all competitions. The Citizens they weren’t looking to sell it but they didn’t want a Torres discontent in the Etihad Stadium, so that Pep Guardiola approved its sale to the Catalan team, which is in need of offensive players after the dismissal of the When Omen.

Ferran Torres played only 43 games for Guardiola’s Manchester City (Photo: Reuters)

But to make room for Ferran Torres you have to clear some quotas and Xavi has already defined the list of players who must leave Barça. From Sport report that the club “is speaking with those affected to communicate their situation and seek a output that is beneficial to both parties”. It is an extensive payroll and has footballers of various positions.

Everything points to what Ter Stegen He will continue as the first option in the goal but his teammates look for new destinations. grandchild could have offers in Brazil while the young Iñaki Peña aims to leave on loan to have more filming and return with more experience. Meanwhile, in defense, Sergiño Dest He is one of the players with the most chances of leaving the Barça. The American side does not have the coach and the arrival of Dani Alves It will put it in the background.

The same happens with Samuel umtiti, who has not had a leading role for a long time and has the door open to leave. Other defenders who could change the air are Clement Lenglet Y Óscar MinguezaAlthough they are part of the DT’s rotation and will only leave the club if convincing proposals arrive.

Philippe Coutinho is one of the FC Barcelona figures who has no place in Xavi’s plans (Photo: REUTERS)

Among the attackers, the main target to leave the institution is the Brazilian Philippe Coutinho, To who Xavi You do not want in your long-term project and you have not given minutes. Some teams from the Premier League, As the Arsenal FC Y EvertonThey are waiting to see what the conditions are to sign him. On the other hand, there are two loaned players who will not continue at the club: Yusuf Demir will return to Vienna Rapid Y Luke de Jong has some proposals from Turkey that may be interesting for your future even though you must return to Sevilla in June 2022.

