Operation of safety forces continues in Kashmir, 6 terrorists killed in 48 hours

Srinagar: Kashmir (Kashmir) The operation of the safety forces is happening. 4 had been killed in anti-terrorist operations within the remaining 48 hours. Police one in six terrorists (Kashmir Police) The killer of the officer may be integrated. Police mentioned that according to particular data won by means of them in regards to the presence of a terrorist in Kalan Sirgufwara house of ​​village Anantnag, a joint cordon and seek operation used to be introduced by means of 3 RR of Police and Military on Saturday. Police mentioned, "Plentiful alternatives got to give up after the presence of the terrorist used to be detected. Alternatively, he denied give up alternatives and as an alternative fired indiscriminately on the joint seek celebration, which in retaliation led to an come upon."

Police mentioned, "He has been known as Faheem Bhat, a resident of Kandipora, Anantnag, who's affiliated with the banned 15 may organization ISJK. It's pertinent to say that the slain terrorist had lately joined the 15 may organization ISJK and used to be the high accused for the homicide of ASI Mohammad Ashraf."

Incriminating subject material together with hands and ammunition has been recovered from him. Thus, six terrorists had been killed in 4 counter-terrorist operations within the remaining 48 hours in joint operations by means of police and safety forces.