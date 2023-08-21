Oppenheimer Earns More Than $700 Million Around The World:

According to NBCUniversal, Christopher Nolan’s movie Oppenheimer broke $700 million at the global box office on Sunday. This puts it at No. 4 on this year’s worldwide box office chart, even though it has been out for almost a month.

The R-rated historical thriller has been out for five weeks and has made $718 million around the world, including $285 million within North America as well as $437 million in other countries.

The movie has done better than “Fast X” at $704 million as well as “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” at $686 million, but it is still behind “The Super Mario Bros Movie” at $1.35 billion, Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” at $1.279 billion, and Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” at $845 million.

Oppenheimer The Movie With The Most Money Made In The US:

The $285 million is also important because of other things. This week, Oppenheimer became the highest-grossing home film that never topped the box-office total during its theater run. This is a sign of how strong Barbie’s run at the top of the box office has been.

Oppenheimer was the 12th film that Nolan has made. The movie looks at the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer as well as how he helped make the atomic bomb. It cost $100 million and had an all-star cast.

Nolan, a pioneer as well as supporter of IMAX, pushed for people to enjoy Oppenheimer within the premium movies format when he promoted the movie. As a result, the film’s IMAX opening on 740 screens around the world broke a record with $35 million.

The “Barbenheimer” Also Helped Boost Ticket Sales For The Oppenheimer:

The “Barbenheimer” trend that blew up on social media and told people to see Nolan’s dark, dramatic film on the exact day to be Greta Gerwig’s Barbie also helped Oppenheimer ticket sales.

The numbers have also helped Oppenheimer become Christopher Nolan’s fourth highest-grossing movie ever.

It has made more money than his work from 2014, “Interstellar,” which made $715 million, but not as much as “The Dark Knight” $1.06 billion, “The Dark Knight Rises” $1.08 billion, or “Inception” $837 million.

Oppenheimer Has Stayed Within The Top Three In North America For More Than A Month:

Also, the movie is Nolan’s most popular one in 50 countries outside of the United States, including Germany, India, Brazil, as well as Saudi Arabia. Oppenheimer has stayed in the list of top three in North America for more than a month.

It is the highest-grossing R-rated movie of the year, making more money than John Wick: Chapter 4, which made $187 million. It is also the sixth-biggest movie of 2023, after Disney’s The Little Mermaid, which made $297 million.

“Oppenheimer” is a huge hit in Imax, where it has earned $146.4 million from its sets. It’s the fifth highest-grossing Imax movie ever.

The top four were the $2 billion hits “Avatar” and “The Way of Water,” “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” as well as “Avengers: Endgame.”

Cillian Murphy Plays A Theoretical Physicist Who Drove The Creation Of The Atomic Bomb:

“Oppenheimer” was based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book “American Prometheus.”

The movie stars Cillian Murphy as the theoretical scientist who was in charge of making the atomic bomb. Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, as well as Alden Ehrenreich round out the rest of the group.

Since “Oppenheimer” Is Bound To Fall From Second Spot This Coming Weekend:

Since “Oppenheimer” is projected to lose its second-place spot this coming weekend, it’s likely to keep this title for a while, since it’s a rare thing that’s becoming more common within recent years.

Since “Interstellar” in 2014, this is the first time that a movie made by Nolan hasn’t even opened in the first place. The movie made $188 million in the U.S., so it was a long way behind the record before “Sing” came along and broke it.