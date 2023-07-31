Oppenheimer Passes A Huge Box Office Milestone Around The World:

Oppenheimer, a three-hour biopic thriller directed by Christopher Nolan, is doing as well at the world box office as one among his superhero movies.

This weekend, it made more money around the world than Batman Begins did in its entire run. It also hit $400 million at the international box office after only 10 days.

Oppenheimer Made $174 Million Within U.S:

Nolan’s movie has made $174 million in the United States as well as another $226 million in other countries, for a total of $400 million so far.

At the world box office, it is the 10th biggest Hollywood movie of the year, after Transformers: Rise of the Machines as well as John Wick: Chapter 4.

This Weekend Movie Made $72 Million Form Countries Outside Of The U.S:

This weekend, the movie made $72 million from countries outside of the United States. It made $46 million in its second weekend in the United States, which is one of the highest second-weekend hauls ever for an R-rated movie.

This weekend, “Barbie” wore many hats. The local version did well with $93 million within gross sales, and the foreign version made surrounding $122 million, which made it the most popular movie internationally.

Oppenheimer Taking Almost $500 Million Worldwide:

The movie “Oppenheimer” additionally had a huge weekend. According to figures from the media tracking company Comscore, it made a total of $46 million in the United States, taking its total worldwide to almost $500 million.

Universal, which put out the movie, thought that Oppenheimer would be Nolan’s best non-superhero movie ever in 40 countries and his best movie ever in 28.

Oppenheimer Cost $100 Million To Make:

The movie, which is about the life of theoretical scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, reportedly cost $100 million to make and is Nolan’s first project with Universal shortly after a long and lucrative run with Warner Bros.

The well-known director cut ties with Warner Bros. because the company made the controversial decision to release all of its 2021 movies at the same time on its Max streaming service. Recent rumors, on the other hand, say that WB wants to get Nolan back on board.

Even though Nolan’s picture Tenet was saved from this humiliation in 2020, it is still the worst received and least popular big-budget movie he has ever made. Tenet finished its global business with a little more than $360 million, even though its budget was said to be $200 million.

Nolan had already shown that he was an unbeatable box office draw, bringing people to movies over and over again alongside the promise of an unbeatable big-screen experience.

The Dark Knight Rises And Other 2 Movie Collected More Than $1 Billion At Worldwide Box Office:

He was a big fan of the IMAX picture medium and still is. The Dark Knight as well as The Dark Knight Rises are two of his movies that have made more than $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

Even his difficult science-fiction epics Inception as well as Interstellar made around $800 million worldwide each, and his 2017 World War II movie Dunkirk made more than $500 million worldwide by the end of its run.

Oppenheimer, which starred Cillian Murphy as well as a cast that could compete with any cast, was helped by the “Barbenheimer” operation, which was caused by the simultaneous release of two big tentpoles, Barbie by Greta Gerwig and Oppenheimer.

This weekend, the spoof comedy made more than $750 million. It is on track to be the second film of 2023, shortly after The Super Mario Bros., to make over one billion dollars worldwide.

Movie. The U.K., France, Germany, as well as India are still the most important markets for Oppenheimer around the world. Here is where you can watch our chat with Nolan. For more news, stay tuned to Collider.

500 People Came Back To Watch Oppenheimer:

Box office gains are also helped by people going to the movies more than once. B&B Theaters, which is based in the Midwest, says that over 2,100 individuals saw “Barbie” both the first weekend it came out as well as this weekend, and that almost 500 people went back to see “Oppenheimer.”

More and more people will go to the movies because “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” remind them of “the best of what the theater experience can be.” It’s a wake-up call,” he said.

O’Leary thinks the movies will do well for weeks to come. He points out that the number of very strong leftover weekends has been going up over the past few years. That could be in part because of how well social media spreads word of mouth.