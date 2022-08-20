Opponents of the Arce government denounced acts of persecution before international organizations

File photo of the former presidential candidate of the electoral alliance We Believe, Luis Fernando Camacho (EFE)

The opposition party We Believe reported this Friday that they sent letters to international organizations, such as the European Union (EU) and the United Nations, to denounce “acts of intimidation and persecution” against Bolivian opposition legislators by the government of Luis Arce.

The head of the bench in the Senate of Cree, Centa Rek, stated together with senators and deputies of that party that They sent letters to the EU, the Organization of American States (OAS) and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR). They also sent a letter to the United Nations Special Rapporteur for the Independence of Judges and Lawyers, Diego García-Sayán.

In the letter they state that Since President Luis Arce came to power, a “persecution” began against former authorities, police, military, but also authorities who denounce “outrages, excesses and violations of human rights.”

“The senators and deputies have not escaped this reality,” the letter indicates.

File photo of Bolivian President Luis Arce (REUTERS / Manuel Claure)

In addition, it details some of the violations by the Government of Luis Arce, such as the raid on the office of deputy María René Álvarez carried out by the Special Force to Fight Crime “without a court order” and the “violent arrest” of deputy Haidy Muñoz during a “departmental strike.”

He also recounts a “attempted to run over” the deputy Moria Osinaga during a strike that took place this month in rejection of the new date for carrying out the population and housing census in the country.

Likewise, the accusation against the deputy Tatiana Áñez who is accused of “serious and minor injuries” at the complaint of the pro-government deputy Héctor Arce for making a “slight scratch” in the middle of a parliament session, among others.

Áñez also denounced the aggression of her official colleague before the Ethics Commission of the Legislative Assembly, but this was rejected.

“Those of us who turn to your authority today as victims are authorities elected by popular vote who, in compliance with current Bolivian regulations and committed to the mandate of the people, exercise control and oversight of government acts.”reads the letter sent to García-Sayán.

In July, the same opposition force sent letters to the EU and the United Nations denouncing that they suffer from political persecution.

With information from EFE

Keep reading:

Why Bolivia’s “lithium goose” is in danger

The Bolivian Justice again extended the preventive detention against former President Jeanine Añez

The attack on independent media in Bolivia