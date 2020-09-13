Opposition demands a deadlock on LAC, discussion in Lok Sabha about the economic situation

New Delhi: DMK leader TR Balu said that in the discussion on the agenda for the monsoon session, opposition parties have demanded a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the issue of economic situation, unemployment and the deadlock between Indo-Chinese forces. The day before the commencement of the session, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla chaired the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the lower house. Also Read – China builds military base near Finger-5, Pangong Lake, Indian Army movement stops ahead of Finger-4

Baloo said that during the meeting of the leaders of the House, opposition parties demanded to discuss issues like India-China deadlock, unemployment and economic slowdown on the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The DMK leader said that he also sought to discuss the issue of revising the creamy layer for OBCs, not giving the share of revenue collected under GST to the states. Also Read – India China Stand off: Tension rises on Pengong Finger 4, Indian Army deploys Howitzer cannon

After the meeting, Birla told reporters that the leaders of all the parties have assured to cooperate in the smooth functioning of the house. He expressed hope that the Lok Sabha will be able to function smoothly. Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and V Muralitharan also attended the meeting along with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi. Also Read – India and Chinese foreign ministers to meet in Moscow shortly amid tension over LAC

Joshi said that the government is ready to discuss all the issues whose decision will be taken in the BAC. He said that the meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere and the Leader of the House will meet again on Tuesday to discuss the agenda for the Parliament session. Asked whether the government is ready to hold a discussion on the LAC regarding the deadlock between India and China, Joshi said that it will be decided keeping in view the national security and strategic interests of the country.

According to sources, due to the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee and an MP, brief action will be taken on Monday. Sources said that after this the House can discuss two Bills, which the Rajya Sabha has already passed. Discussion on the Kovid-19 pandemic may begin on Tuesday.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also said on Sunday that his party wants to discuss the deadlock with China and the state of the economy in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Ramesh said, “We are on the border with China, the condition of the economy, the closure of business, the condition of MSME industry, dealing with the Kovid-19 epidemic, privatization of airports and some other issues including draft EIA notification. I want to discuss.

He said, “We hope that the opposition will get a chance to speak and discuss the serious issues of the nation.” We expect the Prime Minister to be present in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha to answer the questions we raise. The Prime Minister does not come and we want him to be present in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. “

