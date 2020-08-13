Opposition encircles the bridge before the inauguration in Bihar.

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated the Bangaraghat bridge on the Gandak River in Gopalganj on Wednesday through video conferencing. The funny thing is that before the inauguration, the contact path of this Mahasetu was destroyed, on which repair work is now going on. Here, after this inauguration, the opposition has targeted the government. An official said that in Bangra Ghat Mahasetu of Gopalganj, a long approach road has been constructed about 11 km from Chapra and 8 km from Muzaffarpur. About 509 crore rupees have been spent on this. Also Read – Development failed in Bihar, then tried to cross electoral waters with the help of Sushant: Shiv Sena

An official said that the contact road near Satjoda Bazar of Panapur in Chhapra district had not already been able to withstand the pressure of the Gandak river and it got swept away. It is said that the Saran dam was broken at 7 places in Baikunthpur of Gopalganj, after the break of this dam, Bangra Ghat suddenly collapsed due to water pressure on the contact path about 5 km from Mahasetu. Nitish Kumar inaugurated the Bangra Ghat Mahasetu on the Gandak River on Wednesday.

Here, the opposition is now targeting the Chief Minister for the demolition and inauguration of this approach road. Tejashwi Yadav, the RJD leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, said in a press conference that incidents of frequent bridge breakdowns are coming before us. Public money is being wasted. The incidents of bridge collapse are clearly telling at what level corruption is happening in the state government.

He said, “Even after incessant bridge breakdown incidents, no action is being taken on the responsible officials. I think Nitish Kumar’s name should be recorded in the world record because in Bihar, the Chief Minister is making a record of frequent bridge breaks. ” He further called it a tragedy or an irony. This shabby path and bridge worth 509 crores has been inaugurated by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today. The Bhishma Pitamah of moral, social and economic corruption has ruined millions of Biharis who have been entangled in the stale pages of history.