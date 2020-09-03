Opposition is raising ‘fake discussion’ on suspension of Question Hour in Parliament: BJP

New Delhi: BJP on Wednesday targeted the opposition for criticizing the Center for not keeping the Question Hour in the upcoming Parliament session. The BJP said it was surprised that the members of the Opposition who do not have the ‘right’ to question the President of their party raise a ‘fake discussion’ on this issue. Rajya Sabha member and media head of the BJP, Anil Baluni said that the protest being done by the opposition regarding suspension of question hour is nothing but ‘mastery in hypocrisy’. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 20020: Big statement of Pappu Yadav – Congress will lead to support

Citing the reason for not keeping the Question Hour, he said that in this round of Kovid-19 epidemic, both the houses of Parliament will sit for only four hours daily, in such a situation that there is a time problem. However, sources in the party say that the government is considering whether the question hour can be included in the session. The Parliament session starts on 14 September. Also Read – Shiv Sena supports Center on Question Hour, Sanjay Raut said – need to understand

Baluni said that after March, many legislative assemblies were functioning, but there was no question hour in the assemblies in Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan and Maharashtra. He said that all these are non-BJP ruled states and his party did not make any noise. Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary and Anand Sharma, deputy leader of the party in Rajya Sabha, have criticized the proposal to remove the question hour. The Left and the Trinamool Congress have also attacked the government on this subject. Also Read – Facebook Controversy: FB said on Congress allegations- We reject fair, hate