Opposition leader Alexei Navalny denounced that the mobilization in Russia will lead to a “huge tragedy”

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny looks on a screen from the IK-2 corrective penal colony in Pokrov during a court hearing (REUTERS/ Evgenia Novozhenina/File photo)

The partial mobilization announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin will lead to “an enormous tragedy”, affirmed this Wednesday the imprisoned opposition Alexei Navalny.

“All this will lead to a huge tragedy and a huge number of deaths.”, declared the main critic of the Kremlin in a hearing held on the occasion of one of his many trials, according to a video broadcast by Russian media.

“It is clear that the criminal war currently taking place is aggravating and amplifying, and that Putin tries to involve as many people as possible in it.”, criticized Navalny, using a term prohibited by the Kremlin, which he describes as “special military operation” its offensive in the Ukraine.

According to him, the Russian president, by involving 300,000 reservists to reinforce Moscow’s troops, he wants to “stain with blood” the hands of “hundreds of thousands of people”.

“Everything is done so that a single man preserves his power (…) and prolongs it”added the opponent, imprisoned since January 2021 for several cases that according to him are politically motivated.

On Wednesday, the Russian president, Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization to strengthen the campaign in Ukraine and threatened the West with the use of nuclear weapons.

Vladimir Putin signs the decree on partial military mobilization in Russia

In social networks they are circulating calls to demonstrate this Wednesday in several Russian cities against these announcements.

Among them, the peace movement Vesná (Spring) called a national protest against the mobilization to prevent fathers, brothers and husbands from being sent to the “meat grinder of war”.

INTERNATIONAL REJECTION

After Putin’s announcement, the ambassador of USA in Ukraine, Bridget BrinkI consider that the mobilization constitutes a “sign of weakness” of Moscowforced to contend with a manpower shortage for its Ukraine offensive, which this week enters its eighth month.

The The United Kingdom expressed itself in the same line: your Secretary of Defense, Ben Wallacestated that Putin’s decision shows that his offense “is failing” and affirmed that “the international community is united and Russia is becoming a global pariah.”

Germany He said for his part that the mobilization corresponds to a new step “serious and erroneous” by Putin.

EU said mobilization shows Putin’s ‘desperation’ by Moscow’s military failures in the Ukraine.

“This is just another proof that Putin is not interested in peace, that he is interested in escalating his war of aggression.”, EU spokesman Peter Stano said. “This is also yet another sign of their despair at how their aggression against Ukraine is going.”

