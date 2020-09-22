Opposition leaders walkout from Rajya Sabha, lawmakers boycott proceedings until suspension ends

Monsoon Session: Eight MPs of opposition parties have been suspended due to the uproar in the Rajya Sabha during the Agricultural Bill (Farms Bill 2020). On this too, the opposition created a ruckus in the House on Tuesday. Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad said that the Congress will boycott the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha until the suspension of the 8 members is withdrawn from the Upper House. Also Read – In praise of Harivansh, PM Modi tweeted- ‘Those who have insulted them, only drink tea, once again from the soil of Bihar …’

Till our demands which include revocation of suspension of the 8 MPs and Govt to bring another bill under which no private player can purchase below MSP are not met, the Opposition will boycott the session: LoP & Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad

Ghulam Nabi Azad has said that our demand is that the government should bring a new bill, which clearly includes that no private company will buy any produce from farmers under MSP. Along with this, the MSP formula should be based on the Swaminathan formula. Let us know that all the MPs suspended from Rajya Sabha are sitting in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi outside the Parliament House on Monday.

I am not happy about the suspension of the members. The action has been taken on their conduct. We have nothing against any member: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said that I am not happy with the suspension of the members. Action has been taken on the basis of their conduct.