Opposition leaders walkout from Rajya Sabha, lawmakers boycott proceedings until suspension ends

September 22, 2020
2 Min Read

Monsoon Session: Eight MPs of opposition parties have been suspended due to the uproar in the Rajya Sabha during the Agricultural Bill (Farms Bill 2020). On this too, the opposition created a ruckus in the House on Tuesday. Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad said that the Congress will boycott the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha until the suspension of the 8 members is withdrawn from the Upper House. Also Read – In praise of Harivansh, PM Modi tweeted- ‘Those who have insulted them, only drink tea, once again from the soil of Bihar …’

Ghulam Nabi Azad has said that our demand is that the government should bring a new bill, which clearly includes that no private company will buy any produce from farmers under MSP. Along with this, the MSP formula should be based on the Swaminathan formula. Let us know that all the MPs suspended from Rajya Sabha are sitting in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi outside the Parliament House on Monday.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said that I am not happy with the suspension of the members. Action has been taken on the basis of their conduct.

