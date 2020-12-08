Opposition leaders will meet President under Sharad Pawar, will meet on farmers issue

Kisan Andolan: A delegation of opposition parties led by Sharad Pawar will meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday evening at 5 pm. Protest of farmers continues in Delhi-NCR. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said on Tuesday that a delegation of opposition leaders will meet the President on Wednesday. Before this, the opposition leaders will meet at Pawar’s residence to form a joint strategy. Also Read – Farmers Protest: Farmer leaders going to meet Amit Shah said – no middle road, only answer is needed in ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ to Home Minister

Sources said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, D. Raja of CPI and Elangovan of DMK will first meet at Pawar’s residence and then go to meet the President. Former Union Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar has been attacked by BJP for his earlier stand on APMC, while Pawar has accused BJP of mishandling the issue. Pawar clarified that he only advocated reforms in the APMC Act. Also Read – Bharat Bandh: See the effect of Bharat Bandh in pictures, know which places people landed in support of farmers and where the train stopped

Opposition leaders said that they are in touch with 24 political parties. CPI leader D. Raja told that due to Kovid only five leaders will go to the President. The farmers’ organization and especially the cooperative sector is very strong in Maharashtra and Sharad Pawar’s intervention has come at a time when the movement has gained momentum. Also Read – Bharat Bandh 2020 News: Why India Is Trending Between Bandh ‘Every City Is On’, Learn Reason

To address the press on this issue, Congress fielded former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. The Congress, along with 24 political parties, has supported the peasant movement and wants the newly enacted agricultural laws to be repealed.

The party made it clear on Tuesday that the government should repeal these laws and call a session of Parliament and discuss whether they want to bring reforms. If they work in the interest of farmers, the Congress will welcome it. Hooda said that the government should repeal these laws and call a session of Parliament. The Congress said that in its manifesto there was talk of bringing APMC closer to the farmers through ‘Farmer’s Market’.

(Input IANS)