Opposition mobilizing in West Bengal against Modi government, Sharad Pawar also came with Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal politics news:

The political battle between the BJP and TMC has intensified even before the 2021 assembly elections in West Bengal. Meanwhile, many opposition parties are mobilizing against the Modi government and BJP at the center of Bengal. NCP supremo Sharad Pawar has come out against Modi in this battle with Mamata Banerjee.

NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik said that Trinamool Congress president Mamata Banerjee spoke to Pawar on Sunday and discussed the issue. Leaders of opposition parties will discuss this issue in Delhi. “Sharad Pawar himself will go to Kolkata if needed.” There is a cry in political circles that Pawar is preparing to make his big face as opposition leaders. Also Read – Amit Shah’s allegation ‘no development in Bengal’, Mamta Banerjee Bollin- ‘You are the Home Minister, lying to you does not suit’

TMC may prepare for big rally against BJP

Trinamool Congress sources said that the party is considering organizing a big rally of opposition leaders in Kolkata as part of its effort to form an anti-BJP front.

Pawar talks with Mamta Banerjee

A senior leader said, “Sharad Pawar and Mamta Banerjee have a very cordial relationship since they were in the Congress. During a talk on the telephone, Sharad ji expressed his support to him. He has also expressed a desire to come to Bengal and campaign in favor of the Trinamool Congress.

Mr Pawar will discuss this issue with leaders of other political parties also. The meeting will be somewhere in Delhi. If necessary, Mr Pawar will definitely go to West Bengal: Maharashtra Minister & NCP leader Nawab Malik (21.12.2020) https://t.co/rZmg7c7o3q – ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2020

The issue of transfer of three IPS prepares to make Center vs. State

Many opposition parties are making the Center’s order transferring three IPS officers of West Bengal. NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik also alleged in Mumbai that the BJP was using the Center to destabilize the West Bengal government. He said that Pawar and Banerjee have discussed this issue.

Chief Ministers of Punjab, Delhi, Chhattisgarh Rajasthan had told the intervention of the Center

Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had recently alleged that the Center’s order transferring three IPS officers on deputation was in the functioning of the administration of West Bengal There is interference. While Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan are ruled by the Congress, Delhi is ruled by the Aam Aadmi Party. DMK President MK Stalin also termed the three IPS officers of West Bengal as “unilateral and against the federal system”, termed as “unilateral transfer” by the BJP-led central government.

These three IPS officers were responsible for the safety of Nadda

Three IPS officers were responsible for the security of BJP national president JP Nadda, whose convoy was allegedly attacked by Trinamool Congress workers during his recent visit to West Bengal. Assembly elections are due in the state in April-May next year.

Mamta thanked the leaders who supported

Banerjee is opposing the move of the Center and on Sunday, thanked these opposition leaders for their solidarity with the state. A senior Trinamool Congress leader said that the party was planning to hold an anti-BJP rally before the assembly elections. The leader said, “Nothing has been decided yet. We are wondering if such a rally can be organized. Let’s see what happens. We also have to keep in mind the situation of Kovid-19. “