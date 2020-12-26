Opposition party at the national level, Congress is ‘weak and scattered’, should introspect rather than blame the Center: Shiv Sena

Mumbai Shiv Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ said on Saturday that the opposition party at the national level, Congress, is ‘weak and scattered’. At the same time, he suggested that all anti-BJP parties, including the Shiv Sena, should unite under the UPA banner to provide a strong alternative. He said that those who are currently ruling at the Center are indifferent to the peasant performance and the “ineffective” opposition is the main reason behind this apathy of the government. Saamna also said that instead of blaming the central government, the main opposition party should introspect on the issue of their leadership. Also Read – Smriti Irani Reversed on Rahul Gandhi, said – Gandhi family has departed from Amethi, will also farewell to Rae Bareli in 2024

He said, “Farmers are protesting at the border of the national capital. But the ruler of Delhi is totally indifferent to this performance. The scattered and weak opposition party is the main reason behind this apathy of the government. This disintegration of democracy is happening with ineffective opposition. ” Also Read – PM’s target, said- Congress has not yet conducted body elections in Puducherry, and I am being taught the lesson of democracy

He said, “Instead of blaming the government, the opposition party should introspect. Opposition leadership has influence in public at large. But on this front this party is standing on the edge. ” Also read – open challenge for debate on farm laws: Modi government minister challenges Rahul Gandhi on open debate on farmers’ issues

The Shiv Sena mouthpiece said, “Rahul Gandhi is giving a tough fight personally but there is a shortage … The current situation of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) is like an NGO. Even UPA constituents did not take the peasant performance seriously. “

He said, “NCP chief Sharad Pawar is a separate figure at the national level. Mamta Banerjee is fighting a lonely battle in West Bengal. The opposition party of the country should stand with them in this hour. Mamta Banerjee simply approached Pawar and he is going to Bengal. But it should have been under the leadership of Congress. “

Marathi daily said, “Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena, Akali Dal, Bahujan Samaj Party, Akhilesh Yadav, Jaganmohan Reddy’s YSR Congress, Telangana’s K Chandrasekhar Rao, Odisha’s Naveen Patnaik, Karnataka’s HD Kumaraswamy are all opposed to BJP, But they are not part of the Congress-led UPA. The opposition cannot provide a strong alternative until they join the UPA. “

He said, “(During protest march on agricultural law) Priyanka Gandhi was arrested in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi publicly ridiculed by BJP, Thackeray government in Maharashtra is not allowed to work, BJP leader on Records say that the prime minister’s role was important in toppling the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh. All this is not good for democracy. ”Saamana said that it is the responsibility of the Congress to ensure that the situation does not deteriorate further.

He said, “Senior Congress leaders like Ahmed Patel, Motilal Vora are no more. There is no clarity as to who will lead the Congress and what is the future of the UPA. Just as there is no other party in the National Democratic Alliance except the BJP, similarly there is no other in the UPA. But the BJP is in full power and has powerful leadership like Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. There is no such thing in the UPA. “He said,” The time has come that if the Congress does not seriously consider these issues then the future looks tough for everyone. “