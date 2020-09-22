Opposition party in support of suspended members of Rajya Sabha boycotted proceedings of Lok Sabha

New Delhi: On Tuesday in the Lok Sabha, several opposition parties, including the Congress, while expressing solidarity with the suspended members of the Rajya Sabha boycotted the proceedings of the Lok Sabha on the issue of farmers. When the meeting of the lower house resumed on Tuesday after a one-time adjournment, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary said, “One brother has problems, then the other brother also suffers.” Farmers are agitating on the issue of farmers. “He said,” If the Agriculture Minister withdraws the bill related to agriculture, then we will not have any problem. This government is anti-farmer, anti-worker. ” Also Read – Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said- ‘The suspension of MPs will be considered only if they …

At the same time, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said, “Congress has some teeth to show and some more to eat. The movement that is going on today does not have any public and this Congress is inspired. “He said that the reforms the government is bringing will bring unprecedented revolutionary changes in agriculture. The growth rate of agriculture will increase and the farmer will be able to connect with technology. Tomar called upon the people, “There is no need to fall into the confusion of the Congress. The Congress is engaged in propaganda. Even during the tenure of the Congress, the MSP was not part of the law. ” Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Discussion of Deputy Chairman Harivansh’s tea and PM Narendra Modi, amazing formula of victory in Bihar election

The Agriculture Minister said that the minimum support price announced for Rabi crops on Monday reflects the Modi government’s commitment to MSP. He said that Congress also wanted these reforms to be implemented but they could not do so due to pressure from middlemen. On this, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary said that there was a lot of hope from Tomar saheb (Agriculture Minister) but he did not say anything about the farmers. Also Read – Opposition leaders walkout from Rajya Sabha, boycott proceedings of House until these three demands are not met

Expressing solidarity with the suspended members of the Rajya Sabha, he said, “We stand with our twin brother”. Chaudhary said, “Our party (Congress) and all opposition parties boycott proceedings of Lok Sabha on farmers issue” After this, parties like Congress, Trinamool Congress, TRS and BSP walked out of the House.

Earlier, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said that whatever happened in the second house should not be discussed in the Lok Sabha. At the same time, Kalyan Banerjee of the Trinamool Congress said that farmers are struggling in the whole country. What the BJP is doing on the strength of the overwhelming majority is wrong. Whatever has happened is wrong. DMK’s TR Baalu ​​suggested the need to get the approval of Parliament in a suitable manner regarding the agricultural bills.

Ritesh Pandey of BSP said that MSP should be made part of the Bill. Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that the House has passed the bill after full discussion. It was discussed in the Nilche House for 5 hours 13 minutes and the members were given full opportunity to talk. He said that today a bill has to come on the subject of the workers of the country.

(input language)