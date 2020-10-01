Opposition to agricultural laws: Now tractor rallies will be held in Punjab, CM Amarinder will also be involved

Chandigarh Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will lead tractor rallies in Punjab from 3 to 5 October, which will also include Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in view of opposing the recently introduced agricultural bills by the central government. Party sources gave this information. The party said, all ministers and Congress MLAs from Punjab will participate in this rally. Also Read – Sachin Pilot posted this picture on the push-out from Rahul Gandhi, said- the ego of UP government will be shattered

In this, Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat and state president Sunil Jakhar will also register their presence. During this time, voice will be raised for the resentment and pain of the farmers, whose livelihood and future has been put at stake by the central laws. According to the Congress spokesperson in Punjab, more than 50 kilometers will be covered in tractor rallies supported by farmers’ organizations across the state, which will be disseminated in various districts and constituencies in three days. Also Read – Hathras Gangrape Case: Police rammed with Rahul-Priyanka on their way to Hathras, Congress leader fell on the road

The time for this three-day rally has been set at 11 am and during this time special care will be taken of the standards of Kovid-19. On October 5, the last day of the rally, protests will be held in Haryana through various programs. Also Read – UP Police’s push from Rahul Gandhi going to Hathras, falls on the ground, lathi charge on workers