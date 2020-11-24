Opposition to agricultural laws: Police warns farmers of Delhi to take legal action

New Delhi: Delhi Police said on Tuesday that if during the outbreak of Corona virus epidemic, the protesting farmers come to the city for a meeting then legal action will be taken against them. Farmers protesting against the three new agricultural laws of the Center will reach the national capital on November 26 through five highways under the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march. Also Read – Farmers of many states ready to travel to Delhi, said – If they do not cross Haryana, they will block the highway

The police said on Twitter that no permission has been given for any such meeting in the national capital.

The Delhi Police tweeted from its official handle that farmer organizations from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Kerala and Punjab have called for the 'Delhi March' on 26 and 27 November. No gathering is allowed during the outbreak of the Corona virus. Permission has not been given and the organizers were informed about this much in advance.

Police said that even after this, if protesters come to Delhi, legal action will be taken. Various farmer organizations demand that the new agricultural laws be repealed.

