Opposition to National Examination Agency: Tamil Nadu said- rural students will be harmed, we are not ready for this

Chennai: Tamil Nadu has opposed the National Examination Agency. The state told the center that rural students would be discouraged by this step. Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister KP Anbalagan said in a letter to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, “The National Education Policy 2020 (National Education Policy 2020) proposes to conduct entrance exams. This step will discourage rural students and the Tamil Nadu government is not ready for such a proposal. Along with this it will increase the burden on the students. ” Also Read – Tamilnadu: Big blast in Cuddalore’s firecracker factory, seven killed, four injured

Tamil Nadu has opposed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test. According to the National Policy on Education (NEP), “NTA will be the premier, specialist and autonomous examinations organization that conducts exams for undergraduate, postgraduate and fellowship in higher educational institutions.” Flexible examination service will enable most universities to use this same entrance exam, rather than having each university conduct their own level of examination which will reduce the burden on students, universities and colleges as well as the entire teaching system. Also Read – Congress MP from Corona passed away, many leaders including PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi expressed grief

Unbalanced expressed the government’s initial view on AEP, stating that the proposed policy states that higher educational institutions should offer degrees in regional language, but compliance is already being done in Tamil Nadu. He said that Tamil Nadu is following a two-language policy and it has been successful. Therefore, the government has already decided to continue it in the future. Also Read – Tamil Nadu: Installation of Lord Ganesha idols in public places is not allowed, this is the reason

The minister said that our goal is to achieve 50 percent gross registration ratio (GER) by the year 2035. According to the All India Higher Education Survey, GER in Tamil Nadu has reached the level of 49 percent and we will achieve this target soon.