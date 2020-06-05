Oprah, Ariana Grande & More Want to Curb Police Violence – Variety

eight Can’t Wait, a undertaking launched on June Three by activist group Marketing campaign Zero, goals to cut back police violence by enacting eight insurance policies in cities throughout the US. The insurance policies — which embrace banning chokeholds and strangleholds, requiring de-escalation and a warning earlier than taking pictures, exhausting all different means earlier than taking pictures, an obligation to intervene on extreme power, a ban on taking pictures at transferring autos, limiting the sorts of power and weapons that can be utilized, and requiring complete reporting — would cut back police violence by 72%, in accordance to the group’s knowledge.

The motion and corresponding social media push through #8CantWait has gained high-profile assist from actors together with Lupita Nyong’o and Kumail Nanjiani, administrators similar to Taika Waititi and Elizabeth Banks, and innovators like Jack Dorsey and Oprah Winfrey to encourage individuals to contact their mayors to enact this transformation.

Organizer and activist DeRay Mckesson spoke to GQ about a few of the challenges behind organizing eight Can’t Wait.

“The exhausting half is that this evaluation and knowledge is new and the primary of its type,” he instructed GQ. “And the police say, ‘In case you limit our means to use most of these power, you make us much less secure.’ That truly isn’t true. In cities the place there are extra restrictive power insurance policies, the police are literally safer, and communities are literally safer. The police will even say issues about crime being rampant if they will’t use power. That’s not true both.”

Associated Tales

Oprah Winfrey praised eight Can’t Wait’s “succinct and clear message.”

Ariana Grande inspired her followers to “please try your metropolis to see what could be carried out regionally.”

Lupita Nyong’o cited urgency, writing, “An excessive amount of is at stake to wait.”

I’m becoming a member of #8CantWait to urge native mayors to instantly enact insurance policies which have the ability to cut back police violence that leads to loss of life in our main US cities by up to 72%. An excessive amount of is at stake to wait. Search for your metropolis and speak to your mayor now: https://t.co/HEnI2HRui2 pic.twitter.com/cxWa3VPNlo — Lupita Nyong’o (@Lupita_Nyongo) June 3, 2020

Learn extra assist for eight Can’t Wait beneath:

I’m becoming a member of #8CantWait to urge native mayors to enact these eight concrete insurance policies that may cut back police violence that end in deaths in main cities by up to 72%. These insurance policies don’t require Congressional motion; native mayors could make these adjustments themselves. pic.twitter.com/DW9ZYg4LVN — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 3, 2020

Be a part of #8CantWait. Collectively, there are eight insurance policies that cities can implement which may lower police violence by 72%. Los Angeles has three insurance policies it may enact so as to meet the complete requirement. Study extra and, if doable, donate: https://t.co/SLbUbJeLpH — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) June 4, 2020

This can be a nice useful resource from Marketing campaign Zero, #8cantwait outlines eight coverage adjustments that may cut back police violence by 72%. You may search for your metropolis and see what adjustments nonetheless have to be made. pic.twitter.com/xQVH6zH6L8 — John Mulaney (@mulaney) June 3, 2020

At present, campaignzero is launching #8CantWait, an inventory of eight insurance policies that, when mixed, have the ability to cut back police violence that leads to loss of life by up to 72%. These insurance policies could be modified instantly. They’re… https://t.co/fLDeKMRFFJ — Joel McHale (@joelmchale) June 4, 2020

I’m becoming a member of #8CantWait to urge native mayors to instantly enact insurance policies which have the ability to cut back police violence that leads to loss of life in our main cities by up to 72%. I urge you to be a part of me. We merely can’t wait — an excessive amount of is at stake. Study extra: https://t.co/q3TMJNfNhT pic.twitter.com/Q7krlJYp6a — Adam Scott (@mradamscott) June 3, 2020