Oprah Buys Louisville Billboards Demanding Justice for Breonna Taylor

After honoring Breonna Taylor by that includes her on the duvet of O, The Oprah Journal, Oprah Winfrey is now getting dozens of billboards arrange round Louisville, Kentucky, demanding justice for her.

Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency room technician, was killed by the hands of police who shot her in a “no knock warrant” in her Louisville dwelling on March 13. Her dying sparked fury throughout the U.S. and gave rise to a number of demonstrations.

The billboards demand that the police concerned within the killing of Taylor be arrested and charged. They function the url for the web site for Till Freedom, a social justice group set as much as tackle systemic and racial injustice, who’ve been main protests demanding justice for Taylor.

On July 14, dozens of protesters staged a march to Kentucky lawyer common Daniel Cameron’s dwelling in Louisville. Cameron’s workforce is main the Taylor investigation. Till Freedom was one of many teams behind the protests that noticed 87 folks arrested, together with actuality star Porsha Williams and NFL participant Kenny Stills. The arrested are featured on Till Freedom’s web site because the “Louisville 87.”

“From the start, our workplace has got down to do its job, to completely examine the occasions surrounding the dying of Ms. Breonna Taylor,” Cameron had stated then in a press release. “We proceed with a radical and truthful investigation, and right this moment’s occasions is not going to alter our pursuit of the reality. The said purpose of right this moment’s protest at my dwelling was to ‘escalate.’ That isn’t acceptable and solely serves to additional division and rigidity inside our group. Justice isn’t achieved by trespassing on personal property, and it’s not achieved via escalation. It’s achieved by inspecting the info in an neutral and unbiased method. That’s precisely what we’re doing and can proceed to do on this investigation.”

Celebrities who’ve written to Cameron demanding justice for Taylor embody Beyonce.

Because the protests started, Louisville officers have banned using no-knock warrants.