Oprah on coronavirus: ‘Playing it as safe as I possibly can’

The 66-year-old leisure icon talked about she has been quarantining and practising social distancing at her home — even though that suggests longtime partner Stedman Graham has to stay throughout the customer area.
2 hours in the past
Information Articles
The 66-year-old leisure icon talked about she has been quarantining and practising social distancing at her home — even though that suggests longtime partner Stedman Graham has to stay throughout the customer area.
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Add Comment