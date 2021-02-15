Oprah to Interview Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on CBS

On the heels of the information that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expect a second youngster, CBS has introduced that Oprah Winfrey will sit down with the couple for a “wide-ranging” interview.

“Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Particular” will air on CBS on March 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Winfrey will first communicate with Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, about getting into royal life, marriage, motherhood, her philanthropic work and how she handles life underneath the general public eye. The 2 will then be joined by Prince Harry to talk about their transfer to america and future targets.

The particular is produced by Harpo Productions. Terry Wooden and Tara Montgomery will govt produce, together with co-executive producer Brian Piotrowicz.

On Sunday, Markle and Prince Harry introduced that their household is increasing.

“We will affirm that Archie goes to be a giant brother,” a spokesperson for the couple confirmed to Selection. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to expect their second youngster.”

The couple welcomed their first youngster, Archie Harrison, in Could 2019. The infant information comes after Markle penned an op-ed for the New York Instances in November detailing that she had suffered a miscarriage a number of months earlier.

Markle and Prince Harry are actually based mostly in Los Angeles after declaring their independence from the Royal Household in March of 2020. The couple reached a serious multi-year take care of Netflix in September, which is able to permit them to develop documentaries, characteristic movies, scripted tv reveals and kids’s collection. Additionally they lately launched a podcast on Spotify underneath their Archwell Audio manufacturing firm, with the purpose of constructing “group via shared expertise, narratives and values.”