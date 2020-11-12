Oprah Will Interview President Obama for Apple TV Plus (TV Roundup)

In in the present day’s TV information roundup, Oprah will interview former president Barack Obama on Nov. 17 for “The Oprah Dialog,” and Netflix launched a trailer for “We Are the Champions,” narrated by Rainn Wilson.

DATES

A brand new episode of “The Oprah Dialog,” scheduled to premiere on Apple TV Plus on Nov. 17 at 9 a.m. ET, will characteristic former president Barack Obama. Throughout the dialog surrounding his new memoir “A Promised Land,” host Oprah Winfrey leads Obama by a mirrored image on the years and accomplishments main as much as his presidency and the expectations folks had for him going into workplace. Every episode of the dialog sequence explores tales and related matters that influence the world by influential folks. Obama’s e book is on the market on Apple Books and can also be supplied as an audiobook.

CNN has introduced a Jan. 3 air date for “Jimmy Carter, Rock & Roll President,” which is able to premiere at at 9 p.m. The movie, directed by Mary Wharton and produced by Chris Farrell, captures the connection President Jimmy Carter needed to the music business and the way that zeal aided his capacity to hook up with numerous demographics. Its narrative is aided by interviews with Carter and musicians he related with, together with Madeleine Albright, Willie Nelson, Chip Carter, Bono, Chuck Leavell, Andrew Younger, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood. Archival footage of stay performances can also be included all through the movie. Courtney Sexton and Amy Entelis function government producers.

The annual “WWE Tribute to the Troops” will air Dec. 6 on Fox this 12 months. It’ll play at each 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. ET, providing viewers flexibility round NFL match-ups. The 18th iteration of the occasion can be held on the WWE ThunderDome and have service members from varied stations and branches of the navy. The present will honor these troops and their households, in addition to provide them digital alternatives to fulfill a few of the WWE Superstars. Movie star friends slated to participate within the occasion can be introduced at a later date.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix shared a trailer for “We Are the Champions,” an upcoming sequence premiering on Nov. 17. Rainn Wilson government produces and narrates the present, which incorporates a completely different uncommon competitors in every episode and highlights rivals who practice to turn into probably the most expert at their expertise. This season explores cheese rolling, chili consuming, fantasy hair styling, yo-yo, canine dancing and frog leaping competitions. Different government producers for the present are Brian Golden Davis, Nick Frew, Martin Desmond Roe and Chris Uettwiller. Watch the trailer beneath.

CBS All Entry launched a trailer for “Texas 6,” a docuseries that first premieres on the platform on Nov. 26. From Filmmaker Jared Christopher, the sequence follows a six-man high-school soccer group known as the Greyhounds, which makes an attempt to win the six-man state championship for the third time in a row. Underneath the path of coach Dewaine Lee, the group works collectively each on the sector and off, and the small city’s spirited assist is depicted within the present. Of the eight episodes, three launch on Thanksgiving and additional episodes can be out there on a weekly foundation. Watch the trailer beneath.

GREENLIGHTS

Netflix ordered 18 episodes of “The Netflix Afterparty,” a weekly comedy panel hosted by David Spade, Fortune Feimster and London Hughes. A distinct comic can even characteristic on every episode, as creators and forged members from exhibits be part of the present to debate exhibits and movies which have earned buzz on the streaming website. Interviews can be supplemented by sketches and segments, as properly. Set to launch in 2021, the present will launch new episodes every Sunday. Showrunners Brad Wollack and Tom Brunelle government produce alongside Spade, Marc Gurvitz and Alex Murray. Sarah Tiana co-executive produces.

HGTV ordered a brand new present based mostly on the “Low cost Previous Homes“ Instagram web page from Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein. The social media web page has garnered over 1.4 million followers who sustain with the couple’s journeys looking for the most effective previous homes out there for comparatively low cost costs. The upcoming eight-episode present will observe the Finkelstein household throughout the nation as they element the histories of previous houses and clarify the potential potentialities for restoration. They can even look again on previous homes featured on the Instagram web page and mirror on how the restorations went.

SPECIALS

Dolly Parton‘s vacation particular, “A Holly Dolly Christmas,” will air on CBS on Dec. 6 at 8:30 p.m ET and 8:00 p.m. PT. It’ll even be out there on CBS All Entry stay and on demand. Throughout the particular, Parton will carry out hymns and vacation songs, whereas additionally taking time to share Christmas-related tales pertaining to her religion. Songs from the singer’s “A Holly Dolly Christmas” vacation album can even be carried out from the candlelit set for audiences to get pleasure from. Parton and Danny Nozell function government producers for the particular.

LATE NIGHT

