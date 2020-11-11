Oprah Winfrey and Brad Pitt to Produce ‘The Water Dancer’ Adaptation

Oprah Winfrey and Brad Pitt are teaming up to produce a movie adaptation of Ta-Nehisi Coates’ best-selling novel “The Water Dancer” for MGM, Selection has confirmed.

Winfrey’s Harpo Movies and Pitt’s Plan B will produce alongside Kamilah Forbes, who’s the chief producer of the Apollo Theater. Forbes just lately directed the theatrical adaptation of Coates’ “Between the World and Me,” in addition to the upcoming HBO adaptation. Plan B and Harpo Movies collaborated on the Oscar-nominated movie “Selma” in 2014. Coates has tailored the novel for the display.

“The Water Dancer” follows Hiram Walker, who was born enslaved and misplaced his mom at a younger age. After virtually drowning from crashing a carriage right into a river, Hiram discovers that he has a mysterious energy associated to long-lost reminiscences of his mom, and struggles to perceive it.

“Ta-Nehisi’s debut fiction novel has at its coronary heart, an attractive character in Hiram Walker, whose private odyssey weaves the supernatural and religious, with the horrible actuality of the compelled separations endured by enslaved individuals and their households for hundreds of years,” MGM’s Movie Group Chairman Michael De Luca and MGM’s Movie Group President Pamela Abdy mentioned in an announcement. “Hiram’s story is one among devotion to these he loves, and the journey he takes to carry them collectively. All of us at MGM are extremely honored to be part of Ta-Nehisi, Kamilah, Plan B and Harpo Movies in bringing this movie to the display.”

Coates added: “I’m honored to be working with Harpo, Plan B and my outdated pal Kamilah Forbes. All of us imagine that MGM is the very best house for this adaptation and look ahead to bringing it to life.”

Coates is represented by UTA, attorneys Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelsein & Lezcano and Gloria Loomis of the Watkins Loomis Company.

The Hollywood Reporter was the primary to report the information.