Oprah Winfrey, Angela Bassett Cast in HBO’s ‘Between the World and Me’

HBO has set an all-star lineup of featured performers in the adaptation of Ta-Nehisi Coates’ “Between the World and Me.”

The HBO model’s forged will embody Angela Bassett, Oprah Winfrey, “Black Lives Matter” founder Alicia Garza, Joe Morton, Phylicia Rashad, The Roots’ Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, Courtney B. Vance, Pauletta Washington, and Susan Kelechi Watson. Extra castings will likely be introduced at a later date.

Initially tailored and staged by the Apollo Theater in 2018, the particular will mix parts of that manufacturing, together with readings from Coates’ ebook, and will as soon as once more be directed by Apollo Theater government producer Kamilah Forbes. It should additionally incorporate documentary footage from the actors’ residence life, archival footage, and animation. The particular, which is presently in manufacturing beneath COVID-19 pointers, debuts this fall on HBO and can even be accessible to stream on HBO Max.

It’s described as an exploration into Black Individuals’ fraught historical past inside the nation and questions together with what it means to stay in a Black physique. The ebook is written in the fashion of a letter to Coates’ teenage son, telling tales of Coates’ experiences rising up in Baltimore’s interior metropolis, his rising worry of day by day violence in opposition to the Black neighborhood and his notion that the construction of American society helps white supremacy.

Forbes will function government producer in addition to directing. Different government producers are Coates, Watson, and Roger Ross Williams. Williams’ manufacturing firm One Story Up produces.

