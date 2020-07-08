Oprah Winfrey, New York Times Bring ‘1619 Mission’ to Movie, TV – Variety

Oprah Winfrey, The New York Times and Lionsgate are partnering on a collection of characteristic movies and tv exhibits based mostly on “The 1619 Mission.”

The collaboration was introduced Wednesday, practically a 12 months after the Times debuted “The 1619 Mission” collection to re-examine the legacy of slavery in america on the 400th anniversary of the primary Africans’ arrival in Virginia. Nikole Hannah-Jones, who was the architect of the collection, received a 2020 Pulitzer Prize for commentary.

“We took very critically our responsibility to discover TV and movie companions that may respect and honor the work and mission of ‘The 1619 Mission,’ that understood our imaginative and prescient and deep ethical obligation to doing justice to these tales,” Hannah-Jones stated. “By each step of the method, Lionsgate and its management have proven themselves to be that companion, and it’s a dream to have the ability to produce this work with Ms. Oprah Winfrey, a trailblazer and beacon to so many Black journalists. I’m excited for this chance to lengthen the breadth and attain of ‘The 1619 Mission’ and to introduce these tales of Black resistance and resilience to much more American households.”

Hannah-Jones will function the artistic chief and producer in growing characteristic movies, tv collection, documentaries, unscripted programming and different types of leisure with Black artistic voices. Caitlin Roper, an editor of ‘The 1619 Mission’ and head of scripted leisure on the Times, will even produce.

“From the primary second I learn ‘The 1619 Mission’ and immersed myself in Nikole Hannah-Jones’s transformative work, I used to be moved, deepened and strengthened by her empowering historic evaluation,” stated Winfrey.

“The 1619 Mission” explored how slavery formed all features of society, from music and legislation to training and the humanities. It included Hannah-Jones’ essay “America Wasn’t a Democracy Till Black People Made It One;” Matthew Diamond’s essay “American Capitalism Is Brutal. You Can Hint That to the Plantation;” Jamelle Bouie’s “What the Reactionary Politics of 2019 Owe to the Politics of Slavery;” and a group of unique poems and tales from writers together with Clint Smith, Yusef Komunyakaa, Eve L. Ewing, Reginald Dwayne Betts, Barry Jenkins and Jesmyn Ward.

“For a lot of People, ‘The 1619 Mission’ was an excellent awakening and a real historical past that you just in all probability by no means realized in class,” stated Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer. “For others, the undertaking was a recent evaluation of the historic report by one of many world’s main media authorities.”

The announcement didn’t listing particular initiatives or the timeline for completion.

“For the reason that publication of ‘The 1619 Mission’ final 12 months, we’ve been looking for the fitting companions to develop the attain of its message into movie and tv whereas preserving the authenticity of its voice,” stated New York Times assistant managing editor Sam Dolnick. “We consider that Lionsgate and Oprah Winfrey are the right mixture of companions who perceive the editorial integrity of The Times and the gravity of The 1619 Project’s message, and have the attain, assets, compassion and expertise relationships to be part of with us and with Nikole in producing movies, tv and different programming for a world viewers that do justice to the undertaking.”