Oprah Winfrey Sets Two-Night Town Hall on Systematic Racism in America – Variety

Oprah Winfrey is ready to host a two-night city corridor to debate systemic racism in America and the present state of a rustic which has seen mass protests for the reason that loss of life of George Floyd by the hands of cops in Minnesota.

Titled “OWN Highlight: The place Do We Go From Right here?,” the city corridor will likely be simulcast on OWN and all of its dad or mum firm Discovery’s 18 different networks. The particular will characteristic Winfrey in dialog with a spread of Black thought leaders, activists and artists.

“I’ve been having personal conversations with pals and thought leaders about what’s subsequent and the place we go from right here,” mentioned Winfrey. “I believed it will be each of curiosity and repair to convey their concepts, issues and feedback right into a nationwide highlight.”

A few of the featured visitors will embody politician Stacey Abrams, journalist Charles M. Blow, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, filmmaker Ava DuVernay, professor and writer Jennifer Eberhardt, journalist and founding father of the “1619 Challenge” Nikole Hannah-Jones, historian and writer Ibram Kendi, actor David Oyelowo, Colour of Change founder Rashad Robinson, and NAACP nationwide board member Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II.

“As a community devoted to supporting and uplifting Black lives, OWN is dedicated to offering our group with necessary dialogue and useful sources in this difficult time as we mourn the homicide of George Floyd and ask ourselves how can we come collectively to create significant change,” mentioned Tina Perry, President, OWN. “I’m proud that our Discovery household has joined us to amplify this message in solidarity.”

Half 1 of the particular will air on June 9, and half 2 on June 10. It will likely be produced by OWN, with Winfrey and Tara Montgomery on board as govt producers.

“There isn’t a one like Oprah to convey us all collectively at this essential second in our historical past to supply insights, perspective and motion,” mentioned David Zaslav, president and CEO of Discovery, Inc. “We’re honored to associate with OWN and use our world attain to amplify this necessary dialogue concerning the world problems with financial and social justice and equality to a possible viewers of 1 billion individuals throughout greater than 200 markets in a manner that solely Discovery can.”