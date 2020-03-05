‘Oprah’s Book Club’ to Feature ‘American Dirt’ Interview as Two-Part Apple Plus Episode

Oprah Winfrey will premiere her interview with “American Grime” creator Jeanine Cummins as a two-part episode on her Apple Plus beginning Friday, regardless of the current controversy during which critics have claimed the novel to be a misrepresentation of the immigrant expertise.

“When you learn the ebook there isn’t a doubt you heard concerning the controversy round it,” mentioned Winfrey. “I heard and perceive the considerations and needed to carry collectively many voices to lean into this dialog as a result of for 25 years on ‘The Oprah Present’ I realized that’s the solely approach I believe we are able to really achieve a greater understanding of each other.”

In Half 1 of the interview, Winfrey and Cummins can be joined by authors Reyna Grande, Julissa Arce and Esther Cepeda, who’ve criticized the ebook, together with different members of the Latinx neighborhood for an in-depth dialogue of “American Grime” and real-life immigrant experiences. Within the second a part of the interview, Winfrey speaks with Latinx individuals who mentioned they did see themselves mirrored in Cummins’ novel and share their insights on the immigrant expertise.

“American Grime,” touted as a contemporary model of “The Grapes of Wrath,” follows the story of a Mexican lady and her son fleeing to the US to escape drug cartel violence. The ebook acquired main backlash from critics and the Latinx neighborhood after its launch on Jan. 21 as critics accused Cummins of not precisely capturing the immigrant expertise and lambasted the generally tone-deaf advertising. The unfavourable response ultimately led its writer, Flatiron Books, to cancel the ebook tour after receiving threats in the direction of booksellers and Cummins.

The 2-part episode will premiere completely on Apple TV Plus.